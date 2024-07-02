What's coming to Netflix this July 2024? Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Cobra Kai season 6 part 1, and more

Being one of the most acclaimed streaming giants around the world, Netflix is known for its diverse and extensive catalog, with content catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Given how Netflix kept the subscribers enthralled throughout June 2024 with Originals like Supacell, Trigger Warning, and more, the subscribers surely didn’t run out of options for engaging and fresh entertainment.

Moreover, it was not just new TV shows and movie additions but also returning series like Bridgerton, That 90s Show, and more. With the month reaching its end, the subscribers are now excited for the July 2024 lineup, and Netflix is once again all set to impress with an exciting catalog encompassing new releases and returning favorites.

Some of the major shows and movies releasing this month on Netflix include Vikings Valhalla season 3, Cobra Kai season 6 part 1, Elite season 8, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, The Decameron. Follow along with the article to learn what’s new on Netflix in July 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Netflix this July 2024

Monday, July 1:

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

Tuesday, July 2:

Sprint

Wednesday, July 3:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Original)

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

The Man with 1000 Kids (Original)

Thursday, July 4:

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 (Original)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Friday, July 5:

Desperate Lies (Original)

Goyo (Original)

The Imaginary (Original)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

Sunday, July 7:

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-

Monday, July 8:

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Tuesday, July 9:

The Boyfriend (Original)

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (Original)

Wednesday, July 10:

Eva Lasting: Season 2 (Original)

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

Receiver (Original)

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (Original)

Tickled

Wild Wild Punjab (Original)

Thursday, July 11:

Another Self: Season 2 (Original)

Vanished into the Night (Original)

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Original)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

The Peasants

Friday, July 12:

Blame the Game (Original)

The Champion (Original)

Exploding Kittens (Original)

Lobola Man (Original)

Sunday, July 14:

Five Star Chef: Season 2 (Original)

Monday, July 15:

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos

Tuesday, July 16:

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (Original)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles (Original)

Wednesday, July 17:

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (Original)

TP Bon: Season 2 (Original)

Thursday, July 18:

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (Original)

Master of the House

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3

Land of Bad (Original)

The Inspection (Original)

Friday, July 19:

Find Me Falling (Original)

Skywalkers: A Love Story (Original)

Sweet Home: Season 3 (Original)

The Old Dog, New Tricks?

Chi’s Sweet Adventure: Summer Vacation

Sunday, July 21:

Rhythm & Flow France: Season 3

Tuesday, July 23:

All American: Season 6

Wednesday, July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Original)

Love of My Life (Original)

Resurrected Rides (Original)

Thursday, July 25:

The Decameron (Original)

Kleo: Season 2 (Original)

Tokyo Swindlers (Original)

Friday, July 26:

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 (Original)

Elite: Season 8 (Original)

House of Ga’a (Original)

Non Negotiable (Original)

Pulang Araw (Original)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (Original)

Saturday, July 27:

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Monday, July 29:

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Prison Break: Season 1-5 (Original)

Wednesday, July 31:

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (Original)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 (Original)

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix as 2024 progresses.

