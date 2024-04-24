Family Guy's Patrick Warburton says his parents "were trying to get the show canceled" and they "hate it more today"

Since the first season of Family Guy, which was released 25 years ago, Patrick Warburton has voiced Joe Swanson. Yet, his family members have never exactly approved of the character. They have expressed their disapproval of the work he did on the show.

During a PaleyFest LA event honoring the show's 25th anniversary on Friday, April 19, sponsored via the PEOPLE magazine, Warburton revealed that his parents detest the show, going so far as to try to get it canceled.

Stating the same, he said:

"They hate the show even more today than they did twenty-five years ago.”

He further said,

“My mother belonged to the American Television Council and they were trying to get the show canceled. I was helping support my parents with Family Guy money. She tried to get me to sign the petition [to cancel the show].”

Family Guy's Patrick Warburton opened up on his family’s take on the show

At the 25th anniversary celebration of the show at PaleyFest, Warburton disclosed that he had disagreements with his family over the show. The show was divisive and frequently considered insulting due to its comedy, which was too much for Patrick Warburton's traditional parents.

According to him, his father spent three months in a monastery and was on the verge of becoming a monk. He also said that Thomas Merton, a well-known Catholic scholar, served as his father's spiritual guide.

Patrick Warburton then continued:

“I was helping support my parents with Family Guy money. She tried to get me to sign the petition [to cancel the show]. I said, ‘Mom, if you don’t think I’m going to talk about this publicly, this is the greatest irony. You’re laundering money, you’re laundering it to yourself.’ They hate it more today.”

Family Guy has been on air for 25 years, Warburton informed PEOPLE on the red carpet prior to the full-cast panel starting the discussion. He further said that it's a cartoon and a parody that will keep on going as long as it is still creative, relevant, and contemporary.

The actor went on to say that Family Guy's satire has the potential to be quite divisive. He also said that while not everyone will enjoy the humor and tone of the show, he thinks some viewers miss the satirical nature of it.

Patrick Warburton finally claimed that many individuals don't understand satire and are outraged by everything.

Family Guy is a television series that follows the adventures of the Griffin family, which includes Peter, the father (voiced by MacFarlane), Lois, the mother (voiced by Alex Borstein), kids Meg (voiced by Mila Kunis), Chris (voiced by Seth Green), and Stewie (voiced by MacFarlane), and their talking dog Brian (voiced by MacFarlane).

Even though Warburton's family wasn't too fond of the animated comedy, Family Guy has been a successful show over the years. The 22nd season concluded earlier in April.

The fact that Season 23 has already been approved shows how long the show can run. Despite being discontinued in 2002 after the third season, the show returned in 2005 as a result of strong DVD sales.