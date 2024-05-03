Fallout season 2 confirms Deathclaws feature: Everything to know about the iconic creature 

Fallout season 2 will offer fans the first live adaptation version of the iconic Deathclaws. Long-time fans and new ones alike are thrilled, as this means they have a tonne more surprises in store for them.

As co-showrunner Graham Wagner had confirmed long before the popular adaptation of the beloved franchise with the same name, was renewed for a second season, they will be tackling more substance and story from the game.

Let’s learn more about this apex predator and all the details about its appearance in Fallout Season 2

Fallout season 2 is Coming to a Shelter Near you, Accompanied by Deathclaws

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout is already a bigger hit than its super-popular shows like The Boys and Reacher. The eight-episode adaptation of the cult classic video game secured an astonishing 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, it's no surprise that Prime Video didn't waste any time renewing it and giving fans a confirmation for the much-awaited Fallout Season 2. The report came in via The Hollywood Reporter on April 18, just one week after the series’ debut.

In the interview, producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy not only confirmed the show for a second season but also shared their excitement for it:

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again”

What's more is that a Deathclaw skull appears in the season finale. Towards the last minutes of the climax, a huge cranium with horns and fanged teeth is shown, which unmistakably belongs to a deceased Deathclaw.

That all but confirms the monster’s appearance on the silver screen, something to get everyone ecstatic. Co-showrunner Graham Wagner spilled some beans towards the middle of April to The Wrap about how they almost included the lore of the monster in the first season.

“We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece.

"We want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

To Survive Fallout season 2 you must be aware of Deathclaws

Deathclaw are mutant monsters from the Fallout series. People acquainted with the franchise's backstory will already know that they are huge lizard monsters created by the United States military in an attempt to substitute for men in combat operations. Deathclaws by design are a large, agile and strong species of mutant horned Jackson's chameleon, according to the official lore.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the other half of the creative team, said the following to The Wrap:

“We were tempted to do all of them (Birng in alot of characters) in Season 1.

"But on the other hand, we didn’t want to see the show to seem like it was written by people who just like spend 10 seconds reading the Wikipedia page for ‘Fallout’ and didn’t bother to like bring in some deeper cuts...”

It's also important to remember that there are two types of Deathclaws in the game. One is the standard kind, which may be encountered in Fallout through random encounters around the wasteland, usually in groups of two to five, and sometimes featuring young and infant Deathclaws.

If we're going to generalize, the other type of Deathclaw is intelligent. They appear in Fallout 2. It will be fascinating to see which option Fallout season 2 goes with. Nevertheless, these monsters are set to expand the narrative potential of the show extensively.

Make sure to wear your Vaultech-provided protective gear (Image via prime Video)

While they await Fallout season 2, fans can catch All eight episodes of season 1 of the show streaming on Prime Video. The show has skyrocketed to become one of Amazon's biggest successes in a short time.