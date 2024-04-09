Fallout season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Prime Video's post-apocalyptic drama Fallout season 1 is due for release on April 10, 2024. Adapted from the video game franchise by Bethesda Softworks, initially created by Interplay Entertainment, Amazon purchased the rights for a live-action television series in 2020.

Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, Fallout season 1 presents an alternate history of Earth after World War II. The retro-futuristic society depicted in the show presents the main characters engaged in a resource war.

The plot is set in mid-22nd-century Earth when everything is nuclear-powered. While a post-apocalyptic plot is not a new concept, the theories are reasonable for sci-fi enthusiasts to relate to. The plot of Fallout season 1 is not taken directly from the games but has been created for the show. The cast, which includes Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, is a great draw for the series.

The main cast of Fallout season 1

Ella Purnell as Lucy in the show (Image via Prime Video)

While Fallout season 1 boasts a repertoire of fresh and seasoned actors, some actors take center stage in the storyline.

1) Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Ella Purnell of Army of the Dead fame plays the Vault-dweller protagonist in the series. She started filming for the show in July 2022 after being cast in March.

Lucy is depicted as a confident and positive Vault Dweller who belongs to one of the super-wealthy families that could afford a Vault during the nuclear war. She thinks it is her mission to communicate with the outsiders living in the Wasteland.

2) Aaron Moten as Maximus

Aaron Moten as the soldier, Maximus (Image via Prime Video)

Aaron Moten, known for his role in Emancipation, plays a soldier in the series who is a close ally of the protagonist, Lucy.

A squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, Maximus is one of the "good guys," as are other members of his organization, which aims to rebuild society. In their pursuit, they generate many enemies whom they must fight off with might and whatever technology they can use.

3) Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Goggins plays the most complex role in the show (Image via Prime Video)

Walton Goggins was the first to be cast in the series in February 2022. The actor has previous experience in Western shows such as The Hateful Eight and Justified.

The Ghoul, previously known as Cooper Howard, is a nuclear fallout survivor who now lives as a bounty hunter and gunslinger, giving the impression of a Wild West antihero. He used to be an actor before turning into a ghoul.

4) Michael Emerson as Wilzig

Emerson plays a mad scientist (Image via Instagram)

Michael plays a wanderer who helps Lucy in her endeavors. The actor is known for his roles in various series such as Lost and Person of Interest and the horror movie Saw.

Wilzig is a mad scientist whose research may have offended some. There is a bounty on his head, and The Ghoul tries to grab it. Lucy is expected to play a major role in this part of the drama.

5) Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Kyle plays Hank, Lucy's father (Image via Prime Video)

Known for his work in Twin Peaks, Kyle MacLachlan has been associated with television series since the 1990s. He plays Lucy's father in Fallout season 1.

Hank is an Overseer of Vault 33, where Lucy also resided before she ventured out into the Wasteland. As such, he has both intel and power over the vaults' functions.

6) Matt Berry as Mr. Handy

Matt voices the dysfunctional bot Mr. Handy (Image via Prime Video)

Actor Matt Berry voices the helper bot, Mr. Handy of RobCo Industries. The English actor-comedian has been featured in many television shows including, The IT Crowd, Snuff Box, Toast of London and many more.

Mr. Handy is one of the malfunctioning robots left after the nuclear war. While there were highly efficient butlers before the apocalypse, the bots that remain are mostly damaged remains of the same as shown in the Fallout season 1 trailer.

Supporting cast of Fallout season 1

A scene from the show (Image via Prime Video)

As mentioned, the show has a rich ensemble cast of some experienced actors and some fresh faces. Since the plot for the show is freshly written, not much detail is available for many of the characters.

Here are some supporting actors and the roles they play:

Mike Doyle Mr. Spencer Moises Arias Norm MacLean Xelia Mendes-Jones Dane Leslie Uggams Betty Sarita Choudhury Moldaver Johnny Pemberton Thaddeus Dale Dickey Ma June Chris Parnell Ben Cherien Dabis Birdie

The character of Dogmeat deserves a special mention, even though no actor is voicing it. An important part of the video game, Dogmeat is an accompanying pet that has been retained in the series.

What will the Fallout season 1 be about?

As the teaser and the trailer show, Lucy will soon learn that the outside world is a hard place. The trailer focuses on the Ghoul and his activities against the Brotherhood soldiers. Every surviving creature can turn bloodthirsty in a hostile, brutal world with limited resources. In such an environment, being naive like Lucy or trying to build a society like Maximus is both a difficult and dangerous move. With the Ghoul being something of an antihero instead of a villain, how the story pans out remains to be seen.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch the series on April 10, 2024, with Fallout season 1 dropping all eight episodes simultaneously.