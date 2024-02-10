Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on Amazon Prime Video? Streaming details for Chiefs vs 49ers

The Super Bowl is the most significant sporting event in the United States, and the game is now just one day away. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in what will likely be a memorable football contest. However, figuring out where to watch the game could be challenging, particularly if you don't have access to CBS.

This article will explain whether or not Amazon Prime will air the Super Bowl 58.

The Big Game often draws a lot of attention; over the last ten years, about 100 million people have watched it yearly. The 2023 Super Bowl attracted an incredible 115 million viewers with the introduction of streaming services.

Without question, one of the world's most significant media giants is now Amazon. The company's investment in its rapidly expanding streaming framework, Amazon Prime, has been vital to its tremendous success over the past few years.

Amazon Prime is becoming a more popular choice than its competitors, providing a way for customers to stream a variety of content. When Prime Video was awarded the exclusive right to broadcast Thursday Night Football in the NFL, it became more apparent that the platform had made huge strides. Does that imply, though, that the platform will be able to broadcast the Super Bowl as well?

Amazon Prime Video doesn't offer the Super Bowl directly, but its Paramount+ channels will still allow users to watch the game on the service. Although Paramount is a different streaming service, it may still be accessed through Amazon Prime channels.

This Sunday, Feb. 11, is Super Bowl Sunday on CBS. It may also be streamed live on Paramount+.

How can I stream Super Bowl 58?

There are many inexpensive ways to watch the Super Bowl without paying for premium TV packages.

The Big Game this year will be shown on CBS, which makes it incredibly easy for people who don't have cable to watch.

With a Paramount+ subscription, which ranges from $6 to $12, you can stream CBS live. Additionally, you can get seven days for free if you're a new subscriber.

In addition to that, you can watch the game on other streaming services like SlingTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV and NFL+.

Below are the details you need to watch Super Bowl LVIII:

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Channels: CBS

Live streaming: Paramount+, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, FuboTV