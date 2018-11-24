Fallout 76 review roundup: Bethesda has lost their way.

Fallout 76 launched a week ago but the reviews just started to flourish yesterday from critics worldwide. Before I start giving my thoughts about the situation, let's just dive into reviews by some popular video game media companies.

#1.IGN.

Score-5/10

In an effort to do everything, Fallout 76 fails to do any of it well enough to form an identity. Its multiplayer mindset robs its quests of all the moral decisionmaking that makes the series great, and all that’s left is a buggy mess of systemic designs that never seems to work together and regularly contradicts itself. It all culminates in an aggravating endgame that’s more busywork than satisfying heroics. Bethesda missed the mark with Fallout 76, in part because it seems like it could never decide what it was aiming for.

#2. Gamespot.

Score-4/10

Bethesda has stated it intends to continue supporting the game for a long time, but at launch, Fallout 76 is a poor experience. There are echoes of the series' admirable qualities, but look past that facade, past the cute Vault Boy animations, past the familiar radio tracks, and you'll find no heart--just an inconsequential wasteland doomed to be nuked over and over again.

#3. Games Radar.

Score-2.5/10.

Remember: as it's an MMO, there's the real possibility that just like Elder Scrolls Online the Fallout 76 of today is going to be very different to the Fallout 76 of next year, so while it's not worth jumping into Appalachia right now, spend some time in your own personal Vault and emerge again when the radioactive dust has settled.

Fallout 76 currently has a Metacritic score of 50/100 on the PS4.

Shocked? Well its hard to believe that one of the gaming's leading developer would deliver such a low-quality product in the market and completely spoils the name of a long-running iconic franchise but then it's not the first time right?

Last year Bioware did the same with Mass effect Andromeda, another once famous developer mostly known for good quality RPG's, and now just money sucking corporate giant.

So let's just come to the main topic. What now? What's next for Bethesda? Is all this thrashing justified for once such a beloved company?

I believe the answer is yes.

Bethesda Game Studios deserves every one of this criticism and this comes from a guy whose favourite video game of all time is Skyrim.

I love BGS and I have blindly trusted them all along and I believe I'll continue to do so but this has to stop.

You see the industry has changed, if you don't listen to your fans, you'll go down no matter who you are. Bioware lost their glory with Andromeda, CD PROJEKT RED gained widespread popularity with The Witcher 3, Rockstar Games were constantly downtrodden by gamers worldwide for the way GTA Online works and now its Bethesda's turn.

They are no more the king of RPGs and addictive open world adventures.

CD Projekt RED is the king and Ubisoft catching up, with Assassin's creed Odyssey being a beautiful single player AAA experience.

See, we all agree that Fallout 76 has a lot of potentials and this launch was just the beginning. We have all seen bad multiplayer games become a good experience in just a span of one year and Bethesda probably has a lot of things planned for Fallout 76 in the future.

That means the real time to judge this game would be exactly after a year.

But that is not what I'm worried about.

My worries involve Bethesda's future projects which are Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

You see the biggest problem with Bethesda right now are that they are not willing to change.

Change anything at all. Their game engine has been outdated since the beginning of this console generation which is basically the root of most of its problem but not all.

Previously we used to ignore BGS games for their technical issues because the game has much more to offer us.

But now that seems to have been lost, BGS is sticking to the safer path to create its games.

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 is a major example.

You see there was a huge shift from how the game looks and works from Oblivion to Skyrim and that's why Skyrim was such a success. The game surprised us with its depth and scope and is considered a landmark in the open world RPG genre until of course The Witcher 3 showed up. Fallout 4 was a good game but it looked and worked very similar to its predecessor, but people ignored it because it was a fun experience overall.

But Fallout 76 is a completely different thing, it's not just broken but it also doesn't have a heart. The heart that every Bethesda game has had since the beginning.

It's an empty game, with nothing to make you excited, nothing to surprise you.

Broken AI, broken quests, broken visuals, broken combat.

Everything had persistently dragged them down and yet they seem not to care at all because BGS game sells themselves right? No. People are done with their shitty attitude.

I'm done with them, Todd Howard and his team have to catch up with the Industry.

Never in the million years, I thought I would compare a Ubisoft game to a BGS game but yes, Bethesda should learn from how Assassin's Creed has evolved from Unity to Odyssey.

That is how you make a sequel. Not the way Fallout 76 works.

What's most scary is that BGS confirmed they are still using the same engine on their upcoming Starfield game.

Meaning it will be riddled with an uncountable number of technical issues as well.

Not just that, the game will mechanically function same like their other titles.

Sure there will be little tweaks here and there, but overall the surprise element of their game would be diminished and Starfield would be just any other fall title whatever year it decides to come out.

No more butterfly feeling when you sit down to play a BGS game as if you are going on an adventure, the magic would be gone.

And so I hope this low, embarrassing review scores of Fallout 76 open up their eyes, open up their lazy eyes and realise the importance of themselves as a studio, as a family and as a friend, a friend to all of us, that have supported us in our dark times when we had no one, their games were our lonely companions

They need to reimagine how they make games and stick to their strength.

I'm still praying that they will eventually find their way to glory once again, but that day seems like a distant dream as of now.