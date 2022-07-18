Where to find Deathclaws in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 brings most of what people love about Bethesda's iconic open-world wasteland exploration franchise into the realm of MMOs. Though the leap was messy at first, those who stuck around seem to love the iconic Appalachian apocalypse experience to this day.

The deadliest creature in the franchise since it was introduced in the first game is the Deathclaw. These large chimera-like beasts were genetically engineered by the US Government to replace human soldiers in the Great War. They quickly spread across America and obliterated anything that crossed their paths, becoming immense threats to the remaining population.

Finding Deathclaws in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players might find themselves seeking an early-game challenge, or maybe they'll just want to avoid one. Either way, several places consistently spawn Deathclaws that can be easily found and fought.

Players who want to encounter Deathclaws as fast as possible should head straight to the abandoned waste dump in the Mire. This area is the only location outside of special events that are guaranteed to spawn two Deathclaws.

The most obvious location to hunt down these creatures would be Deathclaw Island. This small land mass is named for the Deathclaw that has built a nest in its center.

If players are hoping to find a slightly weakened one, head to the Thunder Mountain substation TM-02. This Deathclaw will almost always be fighting ants when approached, meaning that it'll be easier to defeat.

Players will find a Deathclaw at Archery Set in the Forest, or Hopewell Cave and Rosalynn Jefferies' Shrine in the Savage Divide. Both of these locations guarantee the spawn of at least one of these beasts.

Players will sometimes find Deathclaws outside Tangara Town or the Whitespring Resort. These places are less likely to spawn the creature, but if one has already cleared the other locations, these are other options.

Deathclaws in special events in Fallout 76

A few unique cases in Fallout 76 will allow players to face Deathclaws differently. These could allow for more to appear in one location or result in unique versions of the monster.

The Radiation Rumble event was added to the game in the Wastelanders update. To start, approach Marion Copeland at the Emmet Mountain disposal site. This event will conclude with the player facing off against four Deathclaws, which is the largest typical concentration in the game.

If they make it through Project Paradise with all three creatures intact, an Alpha Deathclaw will spawn as the final boss. This version can take and inflict much more damage.

Finally, in the Primal Cuts event, players get the chance to do battle with a Prime Deathclaw. This creature only spawns in the Forest region and is one of six possible final bosses.

Fallout 76 players have several locations to choose from if they want to hunt down this iconic monster from the franchise's history. Just find one of the beasts' nests and approach to provoke a tough confrontation.

