5 shows to watch if you liked Tracker Season 2

Fans are delighted that Tracker Season 2 is as entertaining as Season 1 which was released on February 11, 2024. Helmed by Justin Hartley, Tracker follows the life of skilled survivalist and tracker, Colter Shaw, who has a knack for finding missing persons. He helps both law enforcement and private clients in exchange for reward money. Tracker Season 2, containing 12 episodes, is currently on air.

Once again, Hartley stands out in Tracker Season 2 for his portrayal of a complex character with a dark past who is always trying to be his best self. Tracker is the kind of show that is perfect for casual viewing thanks to its wholesome vibe. It also helps that in every episode, viewers are introduced to a new and intriguing case that keeps them guessing.

While fans wait for new episodes of Tracker Season 2 to release, they can indulge in the well-made thrilling shows on this list that have a similar vibe.

Reacher, Stumptown and three other shows that are as enjoyable and addictive as Tracker Season 2

1) The Finder (2012)

The Finder, like Tracker Season 2, thrives on clever cases. (Image via Fox)

Like Colter in Tracker Season 2, the central character in The Finder also has special skills that make him an asset for law enforcement. Containing 13 episodes, it stars Geoff Stults as Walter Sherman, a retired Major who suffered a brain injury during his time in Iraq.

Because of experiences in his past, Walter is highly suspicious and a little bit quirky but he has a knack for seeing connections that investigative officers often overlook making him the best person to work on complex cases. In addition to Stults, the show also stars Michael Clarke Duncan, Mercedes Masöhn, Maddie Hasson and others.

A spin-off of Bones (2005), The Finder is a treat to watch because of Walter's endearing personality, which in a lot of ways is similar to Tracker Season 2's Colter. In addition to the clever cases, the writers also make great efforts to include witty humor that doesn't feel forced or over-the-top, which adds to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Finder is available on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Stumptown (2019)

Fans of Cobie Smulders shouldn't miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Prime Video)

Like the previous season, one of the biggest reasons to tune into Tracker Season 2 is to watch Colter Shaw in action. Shaw is not perfect but still manages to endear himself to the audience. The same is the case with the lead in Stumptown, containing 18 episodes.

Cobie Smulders, who viewers might remember from the hit sitcom, How I Met Your Mother (2005), plays Marine veteran Dex Parios. She becomes a private investigator to solve her debt problem. Even though Dex has an unorthodox method of solving cases, she has a high success rate that brings her new clients on the daily.

Like Tracker Season 2, Stumptown thrives on confounding cases that force Dex to reach into her bag of tricks, all of which are clever and impressive. In addition to Cobie's Dex, the show introduces many interesting side characters, each of whom brings something special to the table.

Where to watch: Stumptown can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Roku.

3) Reacher (2022)

Thrilling and action-packed, this show is perfect for action fans (Image via Prime Video)

Viewers who enjoy Colter's lone wolf lifestyle in Tracker Season 2 will find no problem connecting with Reacher's protagonist. Containing three seasons and 19 episodes, the show stars Alan Ritchson in the lead. Based on Lee Child's book series, it focuses on former U.S. Army military policeman Jack Reacher who prefers to lead the life of a drifter.

As he makes his way across the United States, he runs into dangerous criminals and finds a way to outsmart and outmuscle them as and when required. Ritchson's Reacher is a courageous "hero" who seems too good to be true but that won't stop viewers from being impressed with his impeccable investigative and fighting skills.

Like Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2, Jack Reacher is a virtuous and likable protagonist who the audience will want to root for. Not only does the show do justice to the original work but it also delivers thrilling action scenes that will keep the audience entertained from start to finish.

Where to watch: Reacher is available on Prime Video.

4) Poker Face (2023)

This show, like Tracker Season 2, boasts interesting characters and clever dialogue (Image via Peacock)

Like Colter in Tracker Season 2, the lead in Poker Face also keeps traveling to new places and solving exciting mysteries. Natasha Lyonne plays the lead in this show containing ten episodes. She is Charlie Cale, a casino worker who has an extraordinary ability to detect lies.

When she gets into trouble, she is forced to go on the run. However, wherever she ends up, she becomes involved in some mystery or another that she needs to solve using her unique abilities.

Viewers are tired of seeing the same old detectives who never stray from the clichéd character tropes which is why Tracker's Colter and Poker Face's Charlie who have their own distinct ways of doing things never go unnoticed. From the exciting cases and familiar guest stars to the witty dialogue and striking cinematography, this show offers the complete package.

Where to watch: Poker Face can be viewed on Peacock, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Found (2023)

The well-written narrative is brought alive by the talented cast who play their characters with just the right intensity. (Image via NBC)

Like Colter in Tracker Season 2, the central characters in Found are also experts in finding missing persons. Containing two seasons and 26 episodes, it stars Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, and many more. Found focuses on Hampton's Gabi who runs a crisis management firm named Mosely & Associates.

Along with her skilled team, she finds missing persons who have been forgotten by the media as well as law enforcement. As Gabi was a kidnapping victim herself, every case is personal and she is determined to do everything in her power to ensure that the victims are reunited with their families.

The beauty of Tracker Season 2 is that the show doesn't only fixate on the cases at hand but also allows fans to get to know their beloved characters better through detailed backstories and satisfying character development. Fortunately, the same also applies to Found which helps make the narrative that much more immersive.

Where to watch: Episodes of Found are available on Disney+, Peacock, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

These riveting shows are the perfect accompaniment to Tracker Season 2 episodes as they are equally thrilling and engrossing.

