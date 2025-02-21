Reacher season 3: Full list of cast in the Amazon Prime Video series

Jack Reacher is back in action with Reacher season 3, which premiered with the first three episodes on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. Fans will get to watch the ex-special operative take down a new set of adversaries in this new season, as he teams up with DEA Agent Susan Duffy.

Ad

A trailer for the new season was released on January 8, 2025, showcasing Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher hunting down a known enemy that he thought he had killed a few years ago.

Fans will see Ritchson as Reacher and Maria Sten as Frances Neagley back on screen. However, this season's cast consists mostly of fresh faces and new characters, including Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall.

Ad

Trending

The main cast of Reacher season 3

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Alan Ritchson (Image via Prime Video)

Ritchson gained global prominence through his portrayal of Jack Reacher; Tom Cruise previously popularized the character through the Jack Reacher film series. However, Ritchson brought his own elements to his stoic and rough character portrayal.

Ad

Richardson started his career playing Aquaman in CW's Smallville. He later bagged a leading role in Blue Mountain State. Since then, has been part of projects such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, Fast X, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Sonya Cassidy (Image via Prime Video)

Sonya Cassidy will play Susan Duffy, a DEA agent from Boston in Reacher season 3. The character has been described as extremely intelligent and tough, with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

Ad

Cassidy is known for her roles in several films and series such as The Man Who Fell to Earth, Lodge 49, The Last Kingdom, Olympus, and The Paradise.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Maria Sten (Image via @mariasten/Instagram)

Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, Reacher's close confidante. She helps him in some rough missions, putting her life on the line for loyalty and friendship. The character has not yet received her own series.

Ad

Sten is a Danish actor, who is also known for writing and directing short films and series episodes. Her filmography includes Channel Zero: The Dream Door, Swamp Thing, and When It Burns.

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Zachary Beck (Image via Prime Video)

Hall will be playing a successful and formidable businessman with a bodyguard that is even bigger than Reacher. From the trailer, it looks like at some point in the series, Beck and Reacher will join hands for a mission.

Ad

The actor has played parts in some of the most iconic Hollywood films including Vacation, The Breakfast Club, The Dark Knight, Halloween Kills, and Sixteen Candles.

The additional cast of Reacher season 3

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they are playing in Reacher season 3:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Olivier Richters as Paul "Paulie" van Hoven

Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Eliot

Caitlin McNerney as Annette

Simon Northwood as Rusty

Ronnie Rowe as John Cooper

Storm Steenson as Teresa Daniel

Teresa Daniel as Harley

Bryan Edwards as Latham

Ad

About Reacher season 3

Ad

Reacher season 3 follows the stoic Jack Reacher fighting bad guys once again for a new cause. The new season has axed off most of the characters from the last two seasons for a fresh take. Reacher will team up with DEA Agent Sonya Cassidy and his partner Frances Neagley to take on new challenges.

The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Here's how the platform describes its plot:

Ad

"Based on Lee Child novel "Persuader", Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reacher season 3 and other films and TV shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback