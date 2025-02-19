What time will Reacher season 3 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Reacher season 3 is finally set to arrive on Prime Video on Thursday, February 20, 2025. This season looks into intense action, deep personal conflicts, and a thrilling storyline based on Lee Child's Persuader novel. As with the previous seasons, it will continue to follow Reacher’s journey as he tackles dangerous conspiracies and faces off against formidable adversaries.

Ad

There will be three episodes dropping at the same time during the premiere, giving viewers a unique way to start watching the show. Reacher Season 3 will keep exploring Jack Reacher's harsh and mysterious world. His never-ending search for justice often puts him in the middle of criminal operations.

Different parts of the world will be able to watch the series at different times. Prime Video will implement a hybrid release model, with the first three episodes will come out on February 20, 2025, and then new episodes will come out every week after that.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Reacher season 3 releases on February 20, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacher season 3 will start on February 20, 2025, at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Like in previous seasons, people around the world will be able to watch the show at different times.

The hybrid release schedule means that the first three episodes will come out all at once on February 20, 2025. After that, each episode will come out once a week until all of them are out.

Here's a breakdown of the release timings for various regions:

Ad

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 12 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 am ET Brazil (BRT) Thursday, February 20, 2025 5 am BRT UK (BST) Thursday, February 20, 2025 8 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, February 20, 2025 10 am CET India (IST) Thursday, February 20, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, February 20, 2025 7 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 pm NZST

Ad

Reacher season 3 preview and what to expect from the episodes

Reacher season 3, based on Lee Child's book Persuader, gives Jack Reacher a new, dangerous job. The story is about Reacher breaking into a big criminal organization to save a DEA informant who is working undercover.

The next part of the story is very intense, with lots of violence, dangerous confrontations, and Reacher's past coming back to haunt him. As Reacher fights enemies that are much stronger than he thought, the movie will be full of high tension, action-packed scenes, and suspense.

Ad

In the first three episodes, viewers seem to get a sense of how well Reacher can get around in dangerous criminal worlds. As Reacher learns more about the criminal group he is up against in each episode, the stakes will rise. With intense fights and mind games that test Reacher's limits, this season looks like it will be one of the most exciting ones yet.

In the upcoming episodes, Reacher will meet new friends and foes. Viewers will be interested in Reacher's search for justice because of the larger-than-life characters, grim settings, and interesting plots.

Ad

Episode names like Persuader, Truckin', and Number 2 with a Bullet hint at the explosive action and twists to come. As Reacher deals with his own demons and hunts down dangerous criminals, fans can expect a lot of surprises.

Reacher season 2 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In season 2, Jack Reacher discovers a military code in an ATM receipt, which brings him back to Frances Neagley and David O'Donnell from the Special Investigations Unit.

Their former colleague Calvin Franz was thrown from a helicopter, and they investigate his brutal murder. This starts a chain of events that uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving New Age Technologies, an illegal arms dealer.

As they find terrorist ties and shady government contracts in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., and New York, the team investigates. Reacher's search for justice becomes personal as his teammates are targeted, and the threat grows. Reacher meets Karla Dixon, a former teammate and potential love interest.

Ad

The season features fierce fights and mysteries. Reacher and his team discover New Age Technologies' secret missile program could change global power dynamics. Mercenaries and corrupt officials complicate their mission to uncover a national security-threatening arms deal.

At the end of the episode, the team discovers the full extent of the conspiracy and fights Shane Langston, New Age's head of security, who killed Reacher's teammates.

Reacher throws Langston from a helicopter, which reminds the viewers of Franz's death, and the team destroys the arms deal in a final act of vengeance. The season ends showing Reacher packing up as his mission is completed. However, there's a hint at future adventures.

Ad

Reacher season 3 trailer breakdown

Ad

The latest trailer for Reacher seaon 3 teases intense action and suspense. Witnesses say that Jack Reacher faces tough opponents, such as the head of security for a criminal group. Dealing with unresolved problems from his personal life while trying to stop a dangerous criminal operation is affected by his past.

The trailer has intense dialogue, action scenes, and hints of Reacher's tough, no-nonsense approach to justice. It stays true to its roots by combining suspense, action, and mystery, which fans of the previous seasons will love.

Ad

Reacher season 3 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback