7 novel-based action shows similar to Reacher

Reacher is a novel-based action series based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher books. It follows a former military police officer who travels across the country, uncovering conspiracies and using his investigative skills and combat expertise to take down criminals. The series features suspense, intense action, complex investigations, and fight sequences that reflect the bestselling novels.

Its success highlights the demand for novel-based action series with intelligent storytelling and high-stakes conflicts. Several other adaptations bring literary action heroes to the screen, delivering fast-paced narratives and strategic battles. Here are seven novel-based action series similar to Reacher, with protagonists known for their skill, resilience, and tactical brilliance.

More novel-based action series worth watching like Reacher

1) Bosch - Amazon Prime

Bosch (Image via Amazon Prime)

Based on Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch book series, Bosch is a new, action-packed drama. Following LAPD investigator Harry Bosch as he investigates corruption, murder, and organized crime, the program chronicles Bosch's negotiations with Los Angeles's dark underbelly in search of justice no matter the cost using a keen mind and unrelenting dedication.

Bosch presents a gruff, no-nonsense protagonist on film, much as Reacher does. Strong moral standards and a readiness to question authority define both types. The series presents well-crafted puzzles, fierce confrontations, and a riveting, noir-like atmosphere.

2) Jack Ryan - Amazon Prime

Jack Ryan (Image via Amazon Prime)

Another book-based action series featuring the adventures of CIA analyst Jack Ryan is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Based on Tom Clancy's books, Ryan investigates terrorist threats, discovers worldwide conspiracies, and participates in high-stakes missions, therefore moving from desk duty to field operations.

Jack Ryan, like Reacher, has a knowledgeable and competent lead who solves difficult issues using both intelligence and military prowess. The action is intense, the stakes are high, and the global scope keeps the plot engaging and fresh. This action-packed series will satisfy readers of military thrillers and espionage dramas aplenty.

3) Shooter - Amazon Prime

Shooter (Image via Amazon Prime)

Drawing on Stephen Hunter's Bob Lee Swagger books, Shooter centers on a highly competent shooter framed for an attempt at the assassination of the U.S. President. Bob Lee Swagger, forced to flee, has to clear his identity while exposing a well-ingrained plot.

Like Reacher, Shooter relies on a highly skilled protagonist with both strategic brilliance and physical force. Fans of novel-based action series with strong, military-style combat will find the show ideal as it combines action, tactical operations, and exciting twists.

4) The Punisher - Disney Plus

The Punisher (Image via Disney Plus)

Based on Marvel's comics, the Punisher tracks Frank Castle, a former Marine turned unrelenting vigilante after his family is killed. Castle waged a merciless battle against criminals using his military expertise, mercilessly eliminating strong rivals with outstanding effectiveness.

Although The Punisher is based on a comic book instead of a novel, its action-packed plot and narrative approach fit those of other novel-based action series. Frank Castle is a strong fighter who grabs justice into his own hands, just as Jack Reacher is. Both characters function outside the system, leveraging their special abilities to apprehend threatening criminals.

5) The Equalizer - CBS

The Equalizer (Image via CBS)

The Equalizer tracks a former intelligence agent who employs her abilities to assist others in need based on Michael Sloan's novel series. Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a woman with an enigmatic past who intervenes when the law falls short in safeguarding the innocent.

Like Reacher, The Equalizer has a lone warrior battling against dishonest systems for justice. Both films stress action-packed scenes, strategic problem-solving, and a gutsy protagonist who won't back down. Fans of exciting, novel-based action will like the captivating narratives and high-stakes conflicts in this series.

6) Longmire – Netflix

Based on Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mysteries, Longmire follows Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as he enforces the law in rural Wyoming while dealing with personal loss and political challenges. With the help of his deputies and best friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), he uncovers conspiracies, solves brutal crimes, and faces deadly adversaries.

Like Reacher, Longmire features a rugged, no-nonsense protagonist who relies on sharp instincts, experience, and unwavering determination to bring justice. Both series balance action, mystery, and character-driven storytelling, making Longmire a must-watch for fans of novel-based crime thrillers.

7) Strike - HBO

Strike (Image via HBO)

Based on Robert Galbraith's (J.K. Rowling) Cormoran Strike detective books, Strike is a British novel-based action series. The program centers on former military police officer Cormoran Strike, a private investigator handling challenging London cases. Strike addresses risky investigations while handling his prior challenges with his keen senses and no-nonsense style.

Like Reacher, Strike has a strong, smart protagonist with military expertise. The cases are intricate, the action is intense, and the characters possess profound layers. Strike is a must-watch for fans of criminal dramas even though it leans more toward investigative work than full-scale battle because of its novel-based action storytelling and intriguing secrets.

Reacher's fans will discover comparable components in these seven shows—complex heroes, skillfully written mysteries, and spectacular action. Every series perfectly suits anyone who likes high-stakes drama, strategic problem-solving, and hard-hitting fighting since it captures the core of a novel-based action thriller.

