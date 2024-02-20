How old is Queen Latifah? The Equalizer star age, family and more explored

Queen Latifah, renowned for her multifaceted career in acting, singing, and rapping, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Born as Dana Elaine Owens on March 18 1970, in Newark, New Jersey, the 53-year-old has become a cultural icon with a career that continues to evolve.

She's known for her roles in Chicago and Set It Off, and her hip-hop albums from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her success in the 1980s helped redefine rap as a genre and launched the careers of many female rappers.

In her first television starring role since 2019's Star, she has portrayed Robyn McCall in the CBS remake of The Equalizer since 2021. McCall is a former CIA operative and street vigilante who uses her skills to help people in need.

Queen Latifah: A career in entertainment

Queen Latifah's illustrious career spans music, film, and television. From her influential hip-hop albums in the late 1980s to her critically acclaimed performances in movies like Chicago and Set It Off, she has garnered numerous awards. In 2006, she made history as the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her contributions to the entertainment industry have earned her numerous accolades. From Grammy Awards to a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, she stands out as a trailblazer. In 2023, Queen Latifah's debut album All Hail the Queen, released on November 7, 1989, secured a place in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Family and loss

Queen Latifah's personal life has seen triumphs and challenges. Tragedy struck in 1992 when her older brother, Lancelot Jr., lost his life in an accident involving a motorcycle gifted by her. In 1995, she faced a carjacking incident resulting in her boyfriend's shooting.

In 2018, Queen Latifah's mother, actress Rita Owens, passed away due to heart failure. Latifah, known for her private nature, long avoided discussions about her personal life, including her sexuality.

However, during her acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in 2021, she publicly acknowledged her partner Eboni Nichols, and son Rebel for the first time.

About The Equalizer

The Equalizer debuted on CBS on February 7 2021, marking the second reboot of the franchise after the 2014 film and its subsequent sequels in 2018 and 2023. It also serves as a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name.

The Equalizer, co-created by executive producers Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, along with Queen Latifah, who stars as the titular character Robyn McCall, introduces viewers to a modern rendition of the classic crime drama.

Utilizing her formidable skills, McCall becomes a beacon of hope for those in need, offering assistance to those with no other options and championing the cause of the defenseless, all while seeking her own redemption.

In The Equalizer Season 3, Robyn's former CIA leaders betray her, which puts Mel, Harry, and Dante's lives in danger. It's revealed that Robyn's former friend, Michelle, is alive and leading a Venezuelan group.

In Season 4, Robyn is forced to watch her loved ones, Mel, Harry, and Dante, being strapped to chairs in a room soaked with kerosene and seemingly burned alive.

Viewers can watch all four seasons of The Equalizer on CBS, DIRECTV, and Paramount+.