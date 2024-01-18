5 big moments from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The long-awaited 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally took place and celebrated artists and their work on television in 2022–2023, whose nominations were released before the Hollywood strikes. The event was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET, despite being held four months later than planned. Fox broadcast the live event presented by Anthony Anderson.

Netflix earned 103 nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, while HBO had 127. With 27 nominations, Succession was the most nominated series; The Last of Us and The White Lotus trailed closely behind with 24 and 23, respectively.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards had many memorable moments, making the awards ceremony even more special. This article looks at some of the biggest moments from the latest Emmy Awards ceremony.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - 5 biggest moments from the night

1) A Standing Ovation for Christina Applegate

The audience at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards erupted into a standing ovation for Christina Applegate, the evening's first (surprise) presenter, as Emmy host Anthony Anderson introduced her. The actor, who revealed her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in August 2021, held back tears as she gave The Bear star Ayo Edibiri the night's first award—for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

2) Quinta Brunson created history at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The Abbot Elementary actress became the first black woman to win the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category in more than 40 years.

In her moving victory speech, Brunson claimed that the program Abbott Elementary, which she developed, fulfills her desire to pursue her comedic acting career. After acknowledging that she had not prepared a speech, she thanked her husband, family, and the cast.

3) Ali Wong became the first Asian woman to win a lead acting award at the Emmys

Before going up on stage to receive the prize, Ali Wong, who featured in Beef, shared a kiss with her boyfriend, Bill Hader. She was amazed at winning Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Wong's victory made her the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead performance. When she won the prize at the Golden Globes earlier this month, she also created history. With 13 nominations, the Netflix series took up five Oscars on Monday, including Best Limited, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

4) Niecy-Nash Betts gives a memorable speech

Nash-Betts' performance in the Ryan Murphy thriller Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned her the award for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or film. She sent her gratitude to Murphy and co-star Evan Peters.

Her speech was especially memorable as she thanked herself for her perseverance before going on to thank her mother and every black person who have been unheard. A part of her speech read,

"And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me. For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, 'Go on girl with your bad self. You did that."

She further said:

"Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced. Like Glenda Cleveland. Like Sandra Bland. Like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I'ma do it till the day I die. Mama, I won!"

5) The Bear actors sealed their win with a kiss

The Bear, who tied for a lead six with Succession, emerged as the night's biggest winner. The whole cast of The Bear walked on stage to receive the Best Comedy Series award. Chef and restauranteur Matty Matheson, who portrayed a staff member at a Chicago restaurant in the show, would applaud the restaurant business when co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach kissed him. The audience of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards cheered the actors on with great energy.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was telecast on Fox, with HBO leading the nominations.