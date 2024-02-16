S.W.A.T. season 7 episode 1 on CBS: Release date, synopsis, and more

Season 7 of CBS’s S.W.A.T. has already been the source of much frustration for the series’ devoted fans. First aired back in November 2017, S.W.A.T. follows the life of Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore. A former marine and an LA cop, Harrelson, was promoted to team leader because the officer who was previously in his position killed a white teenager.

This led to rioting from the public, leading to Harrelson, an African-American, being given the job in a bid to appease the public. Over the course of six seasons of the series, Moore’s character has been seen leading his team in a crime-infested city while also dealing with a range of structural and organizational problems in the LA police department.

The thrilling series was initially canceled after season 6. However, CBS announced a shorter seventh season to give the series a fitting finale. The decision to cancel the final season was also criticized by Shemar Moore himself, and the network eventually obliged.

After so much hue and cry, season 7 will finally hit screens on February 16 on CBS. The synopsis of episode 1 reads,

"The team heads to Mexico to escort a fugitive back to the U.S., but things go awry and Hondo has to save an old witness tied to the case."

When will S.W.A.T. season 7 episode 1 be released

After intense frustration, fans will be delighted that the season 7 premiere of S.W.A.T. is set to air on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8/7c on CBS.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 16, 2024 6 pm Central Time Friday, February 16, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 16, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 16, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch S.W.A.T. season 7 episode 1

Well, all previous seasons of the hit series S.W.A.T. are currently available to be streamed on Netflix. Season 7 is set to air first on CBS, after which it will also be available on the streaming platform worldwide.

The first three seasons are also currently streaming on Hulu. This means that there are multiple platforms on which fans can catch up with the happenings thus far. However, for the upcoming season 7, they will have to wait for the CBS premiere or watch it later, on Netflix.

Season 6 finale brief

Season 6 concluded with the show tying up a range of loose ends. Moore’s character finally caught cartel leader Sancho Zamora. This was followed by him proposing to his longtime partner, Nichelle.

While some aspects of the season concluded aptly, the showrunners had still left plenty of scope for a renewal. Season 7 is expected to pick things up exactly where season 6 left them. It is, for now, expected to be the final iteration of the S.W.A.T. series.

What to expect from S.W.A.T. season 7

Fans will be delighted with the fact that they at least got something, even if it is the final season. Shemar Moore, who has generally voiced fans’ opinions, recently also claimed that a potential season 8 will depend on how season 7 is received.

This means that, albeit limited, there is still hope that the show simply continues for the time being. The final episodes will see some slight cast changes. Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell, who have since the series began portrayed the characters of Dominique Luca and Jim Street, are the only recurring actors for season 7.

Developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the show came to a rather abrupt end in the season 6 finale. The lack of a conventional ending was followed by the hurried announcement of season 7’s cancellation, drawing the ire of fans. While recent iterations of the series have all included 22 episodes, season 7 will also be shortened and will only include 13 episodes.

The premiere episode of season 7 is titled The Promise and will see Hondo and his team embark on a mission to Mexico to escort a fugitive back to the U.S. Hence, fans can expect things to get back to their rollercoaster best with respect to season 7 of CBS’ S.W.A.T.

Season 7 episode 1 of S.W.A.T. airs on Friday, February 16 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

