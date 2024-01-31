What time will S.W.A.T. season 7 premiere? Episode count, cast, and more

S.W.A.T. is one of the most popular crime-drama series on CBS and after initially being canceled after six seasons, the show is set to return with a new installment this February. The previous season of the show wrapped up its finale on May 29, 2023, and the showrunners announced its cancelation after the finale.

However, much to the surprise of fans, CBS announced the return of S.W.A.T. for a seventh season, which will have 13 episodes.

The show initially premiered on CBS on November 2, 2017, and follows Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore) as he leads the S.W.A.T. division of the Los Angeles Police Department. The series rose to become one of the most popular shows on CBS.

Season 7, which is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2024, at 8 pm ET on CBS, will mark the final season of the beloved crime-drama series.

S.W.A.T. season 7 premiere date across timezones

The official Instagram account of S.W.A.T. stated in November 2023 that season 7 will air on CBS on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Fans across the globe can enjoy the final season of the show as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and the team solve cases and uncover several mysteries.

Season 7 will premiere at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Day Time Eastern Time (ET) February 16 Friday 8 pm Central Time (CT) February 16 Friday 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) February 16 Friday 6 pm Pacific Time (PT) February 16 Friday 5 pm Alaska Time (AKT) February 16 Friday 4 pm Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) February 16 Friday 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 17 Saturday 1 am Central European Time (CET) February 17 Saturday 2 am Eastern European Time (EET) February 17 Saturday 3 am India Standard Time (IST) February 17 Saturday 6:30 am China Standard Time (CST) February 17 Saturday 9 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 17 Saturday 10 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 17 Saturday 12 pm New Zealand Time (NZT) February 17 Saturday 2 pm Brasília Time (BRT) February 16 Friday 10 pm

How many episodes will S.W.A.T. season 7 have?

Season 7 of the series will be considerably shorter as compared to its previous installments, which included around 22 episodes. With the initial news about the cancelation and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying the process of production, CBS has decided to move forward with a 13-episode season.

The first episode of the upcoming installment is titled The Promise. As per the official logline, the season premiere will see the team travel to Mexico to handle a special case. The logline of season 7 episode 1 reads:

"The team heads to Mexico to escort a fugitive back to the U.S., but things go awry and Hondo has to save an old witness tied to the case."

Viewers are also eagerly awaiting the unfolding romance between Hondo and Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes). Season 6 ended with a wholesome moment as Hondo proposed to Nichelle and she said yes.

Season 7 of S.W.A.T. is also expected to bid farewell to its much-loved characters in a befitting manner, something which would have been lacking, had the show been canceled after the sixth season.

S.W.A.T. season 7 - Cast

The final season of the series will mark the return of familiar faces. Shemar Moore will reprise his role as the charismatic Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. Joining him is Rochelle Aytes, who plays his fiance and an invaluable part of the squad, Nichelle Carmichael.

The other returning members of the cast include:

Alex Russell as Officer III James "Jim" Street

Kenny Johnson as Officer III+1 Dominique Luca

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David "Deacon" Kay

Anna Enger Ritch as Officer III Zoe Powell

Season 7 of the series will premiere on CBS on February 16, 2024, at 8 pm ET.