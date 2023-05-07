SWAT and 4 other network TV shows canceled in 2023

SWAT is reportedly canceled after six seasons and so far, it is the most high-profile cancellation of a TV show this year. Season 6 of SWAT is currently on air, and its finale episode will serve as the show’s conclusion as well, which will air on May 19. The ongoing installment is currently amassing about 6.8 million total viewers.

As per reports by Deadline, CBS and the lead studio, Sony TV, could not come to a financial agreement which led to the show’s unfortunate early cancelation. Way back in March, Deadline reported that keeping the licensing fee unchanged put a lot of pressure on the budget, and that made it difficult to derive any profit. The two sides were apparently in negotiation. However, it bore no fruits, which led to the cancelation.

However, this is not the case for just SWAT. Popular TV shows like The Goldbergs, The Resident, and Monarch are also not getting renewed for another season in 2023.

SWAT, The Resident, and 3 network TV show cancelations in 2023 that are disappointing

1) SWAT

SWAT is one of the most established and expensive TV shows to come out of CBS. It has stellar viewership and ratings, so the news of its cancelation comes as a shock to many. While talking to Deadline in March 2023, executive producer/showrunner Shawn Ryan stated:

“From a ratings perspective, it’s a no-brainer to pick it up, the show is a big hit for CBS. We live in this weird age now where economic conversations take place and take precedence over what viewers really want to watch on their screens, and hopefully Sony and CBS work out the details to bring it back because I know the fans want to.”

The TV show follows Sergeant Daniel and his SWAT team that tries to keep the public safe from dangerous criminals. The series is based on the 1975 TV series of the same name by Robert Hamner, which ran for one season on ABC.

It also had a film version in 2003 that was written by David Ayer and David McKenna and directed by Clark Johnson. It included big-name stars like Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, Brian Van Holt, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, and L.L. Cool J.

2) The Goldbergs

One of the longest-running live-action broadcast comedy shows on the air, The Goldbergs, will not be renewed for further seasons, much like SWAT.

Even with a whopping 3.2 million total viewers, the show’s viewership has declined 18-25%, according to TV Line. Since The Goldbergs have been running for a good part of a decade since 2013, the renewal of this show comes with the consideration of rising costs and declining ratings, similar to SWAT. So, The Goldbergs will say goodbye with a bang with its 10th season soon.

The show follows a young teenager who recounts growing up in 1980s Philadelphia with his dysfunctional family, which includes a hot-headed father, a rebellious sister, an overbearing helicopter mother, and an elegant grandfather. It has had 200+ episodes already and hit a milestone.

The Goldbergs have been in murky water for a long time with the misconduct allegations of actor Jeff Garlin, who recently left the show. Added to this was the demise of George Segal; hence the show had been suffering recently, with two of its main cast members not being there anymore.

3) The Resident

Deemed as Grey’s Anatomy of Fox, The Resident came to an end after six seasons. Unlike SWAT or The Goldbergs, the ratings of the show were at an all-time low, and the viewership, although still high, was down 27% when compared to last season. The series finale aired on January 16, 2023, and would not have any more seasons.

According to Deadline, Fox has recently ordered the series Doc, which would be based on the already popular Italian series Nelle Tue Mani. Many have been wondering if The Resident got canceled to accommodate Doc for Fox and give it the best possible exposure without any competition.

The series follows a group of young doctors who deals with the trials and tribulations of modern-day medicine under the supervision of a senior resident. The series featured the amazing acting talents of Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, and Kaley Ronayne.

4) Monarch

Unlike SWAT, Monarch is getting canceled only after one season. Although the series debuted with 3.8 million total viewers and good ratings, it has been hard for it to keep it going for the subsequent episodes. That is why, although it managed to reach the coveted height of Fox’s most-watched fall scripted debut, it is being scrapped after one season.

The series is a musical soap opera about America’s first country music family. One of the significant aspects of the show was its incorporation of contemporary music. From Lizzo's Juice to Ed Sheeran’s Photograph and Harry Styles’s Watermelon Sugar, the series had it all. However, it failed to be the breakout show Fox hoped it would be, and like SWAT, is getting canceled in 2023.

5) Tom Swift

Similar to SWAT, Tom Swift is getting canceled in 2023. The Nancy Drew spin-off debuted only on March 31 and so far has six episodes on air.

According to Deadline, the show had an all-time low viewership, with only 535K viewers. However, the news comes after Nexstar Media Group acquired CW’s majority control, and many have been wondering if Nexstar shut the show because of its plans to create a bit different lineup of projects. According to Deadline, it would be confirmed within the coming weeks.

The show followed Tom Swift, an inventor with an abundance of wealth. However, his whole world turns upside down as his father is murdered. Now he is thrust into a huge mystery that he has to solve to get answers.

SWAT and all the other shows mentioned will not be getting another season. While many fans might find it unfortunate, the show must go on. Many hope that SWAT will make a comeback in another channel somehow.

