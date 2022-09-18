FOX medical drama series The Resident Season 6 cast and character guide explored

The Resident Season 6 is almost here, which means it's time to return to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital (again). Scheduled for release in the fall 2022 lineup of shows, the medical drama will drop new episodes every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET after its premiere on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Following the conclusion of Season 5 in May, Season 6 promises to be more drama-filled with plenty of soapy storylines as the series continues to explore problems in the modern healthcare system.

The cast list of The Resident season 6 explored

Before the series premieres its sixth installment this month, explore the cast and character guide to know which of your favorite characters are returning for the show.

Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh

Manish Dayal is an American-Indian actor. Dayal, best known for his role as Raj Kher in The CW's teen drama 90210, has appeared in a number of films. He is known for having acted in films like The Hundred Foot Journey (2014) and Viceroy's House (2017).

Manish Dayal plays the role of Dr. Devon Pravesh, an idealistic young doctor who works under the supervision of the brilliant senior resident Conrad Hawkins in the Fox drama. The character will be returning for the upcoming season of Amy Holden Jones' medical drama series The Resident as part of the main cast.

Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins

Matt Czuchry is an American actor best known for his role as Logan Huntzberger in the WB television series Gilmore Girls. Czuchry is also known for playing Cary Agos on the CBS television drama The Good Wife (2009–2016).

Matt plays the lead role as Conrad Hawkins, the chief resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, on the Fox medical drama series The Resident. Hawkins is a tough, brilliant, but cocky senior resident, supervising the idealistic Devon Pravesh.

He is a no-nonsense guy who does not hesitate to pull the curtain back on all the positives and negatives of modern healthcare. Despite being tough on the residents who work under him to learn the ins and outs of being a doctor, Hawkins is also concerned about his patients and subordinates.

The character will be returning for the sixth season.

Other prominent characters that are returning for the new season of the medical drama

Aside from the two main leads, the show will bring back the majority of the other prominent faces from last season. The following is a list of characters who will be back for the new season.

Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell Malcolm Jamal-Warner as AJ Austin Jane Leeves as Kit Voss Kaley Ronayne as Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan she will be Hawkins' love interest in the upcoming season Andrew McCarthy as Ian

Emily VanCamp and Morris Chesnut were notable absences from Season 5 of The Resident, but it is reported that the rest of the cast members will reprise their roles in Season 6.

Watch this space for more updates on The Resident season 6.

