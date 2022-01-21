When will 'The Resident' Season 5 return? Release date, plot, and more

Fox's hit medical drama The Resident is returning with all new, fresh episodes in Season 5. Last December, Fox aired The Resident Season 5's mid-season finale. Since then, fans have been desperately waiting for the second half of the season to air.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 is titled “Her Heart,” and the official summary of the plot says:

"A case turns personal for Conrad when the recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma."

Our dearest besties: apologies for the scheduling changes, but we are pleased to announce that #TheResident will be back in a big way on February 1!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 is set for a return on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 8:00 pm (E.T).

Recap of The Resident Season 5 Episode 10

In Episode 10 of The Resident, titled, ''Unknown Origin," Conrad Hawkins encounters a fellow doctor on the Flight Go team program. Meanwhile, Trevor is facing issues regarding a patient in the operating room.

In the upcoming episode 11 titled "Her Heart," everything turns upside down for Conrad when the donor-recipient of Nick's heart is admitted to the emergency room. Bell finds it difficult to decide after a critical diagnosis gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Devon faces a slight problem when Raptor asks him to admit his ailing mother to the trial clinic.

The Resident is a medical drama series based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary and is one of the most profitable shows for the Fox channel. The show has already aired 81 episodes and is currently being renewed for another season.

Catch all the episodes of The Resident, including Season 5 on Fox Now. Additionally, fans can also watch it on Hulu, Sling TV and Amazon Prime.

