What time will The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 (finale) air on FOX? Details explored

The Resident is all set to wrap up its fifth season on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. It will mark the final appearance of Emily VanCamp, who played Conrad Hawkins' (played by Matt Czuchry) wife and a nurse practitioner at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The episode is titled Neon Moon and will air at 8.00 PM ET on Fox.

The show, based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary, began this season with the death of Nicollete Nevin (Emily VanCamp). We witnessed Conrad's slow journey of denial followed by acceptance in the following episodes. However, he still has to take the final step towards acceptance. The upcoming episode will focus on Conrad coming to terms with everything and taking a step towards his future.

The Resident @ResidentFOX #TheResident Is there any better news than this?? WE'RE BACK FOR SEASON 6! Is there any better news than this?? WE'RE BACK FOR SEASON 6! 🎉 #TheResident https://t.co/7tWQVLfQiE

The Resident Season 5, Episode 23 promo: One final goodbye

Emily VanCamp's return has been creating buzz for quite a while now. The actress has not appeared on the show since her character's death towards the beginning of the season. However, she is all set to return for one last appearance in the final episode. Nicollette Nevin died after a car crash earlier this season, so her appearance in the finale will mark a series of flashbacks.

A still from The Resident season 5, episode 23 (Image via Fox)

The reason for her appearance seems rather straightforward. Conrad has been able to cope with his wife's death, but he has not been able to move on. The finale will see him revisit a particular memory of a special night. One of the conversations with Nic from that night that he runs back in his head will most likely be the key for Conrad to finally move on and let go of the past.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp). Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting."

There are a lot of other plotlines in the finale as well, so it seems like we are set for an action-packed finale. However, most ardent fans are waiting just for that final "CoNic" moment so they can also say goodbye to Nic one last time before turning their gaze towards the future with Conrad.

When will the upcoming episode of The Resident air?

The upcoming episode of the show will air on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Fox TV. You can also stream the episode online on FOX or Hulu.

