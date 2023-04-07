"Unacceptable": Twitter reacts as FOX cancels The Resident after 6 seasons

FOX has recently canceled The Resident after its sixth season. The show, which originally began in 2018, went strong for six seasons before FOX officially confirmed on April 7, 2023, that it would not run any further. This could be due to the falling ratings and viewership in the latest seasons, which saw the ratings fall drastically as the season progressed. However, it could also be because the show was done with almost all the individual character arcs.

The Resident concluded in January 2023 with its 107th episode. The series followed Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) for the most part, who finally got his happy ending by declaring his love for Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) in the finale. It also wrapped up the stories of Bell (Bruce Greenwood), Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi), and Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), among others.

However, the network did not declare the cancelation back then. Today, FOX officially confirmed that the show will not return with a seventh season. As it happens, this led to a mass outcry on social media sites, where fans came forward to mourn the loss of another beloved series.

The Resident fans bid farewell to the series on a sad note

As mentioned earlier, viewers seem to be quite sad upon hearing the news of the show's cancelation. The series ran for quite a long time and was known for its relatable characters. This, in turn, means that fans are not happy to bid farewell to the characters yet. This was the general mood around Twitter, where many fans came forward to share their sorrow about the show.

Radek Lord @RadekLord @aholdenj @hulu Thank you Amy, for taking a chance on me and Grayson. Some of the best moments of my career, will cherish them always. @aholdenj @hulu Thank you Amy, for taking a chance on me and Grayson. Some of the best moments of my career, will cherish them always. ♥️

Trenton Ryder @trendsryder @aholdenj @hulu A great and beautiful run. None of these other Medical drama’s even begin to scratch the surface of what Resi did in just 6 years. Although it’s over before it should be, I’m glad you guys got to give the story a happy ending, one it deserved. Congratulations on 6 amazing years. @aholdenj @hulu A great and beautiful run. None of these other Medical drama’s even begin to scratch the surface of what Resi did in just 6 years. Although it’s over before it should be, I’m glad you guys got to give the story a happy ending, one it deserved. Congratulations on 6 amazing years.

Regina @Reginaa2123 @aholdenj @hulu So so so sad. Forever one of my favorite shows. Thank you thank you thank you. & As a Social Worker at a hospital thank you for having a Social Worker on the show @aholdenj @hulu So so so sad. Forever one of my favorite shows. Thank you thank you thank you. & As a Social Worker at a hospital thank you for having a Social Worker on the show 💗💗😭😭😭😭

While many mourned the loss of the show, a few fans shafred that they had already predicted the outcome. This is because of how the character graphs wrapped up rather convincingly in the sixth season, giving out hints that this may be it for the show.

Trenton Ryder @trendsryder I’ve been dreading this day coming for so long. #TheResident was something so special and deserved way more than it got. @aholdenj crafted something so beautiful from the very first episode, and even if the critics weren’t watching, the fans were and it meant everything to us. I’ve been dreading this day coming for so long. #TheResident was something so special and deserved way more than it got. @aholdenj crafted something so beautiful from the very first episode, and even if the critics weren’t watching, the fans were and it meant everything to us. 💔 https://t.co/rzNnjN8fdP

David M Strickhouser @pluggerdavems @aholdenj @hulu Thanks for creating a great medical drama with compelling characters. Kudos to the cast and production crew! @aholdenj @hulu Thanks for creating a great medical drama with compelling characters. Kudos to the cast and production crew!

I Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 @Robinegg_Amhers @aholdenj @hulu I don't think I can get hulu in Canada. I'm sad, but not surprised. I'm just grateful for six seasons of a brilliant show such as "The Resident". Thank you for what you did to create such brilliance, Ms. Jones. I now must lie down and cry. @aholdenj @hulu I don't think I can get hulu in Canada. I'm sad, but not surprised. I'm just grateful for six seasons of a brilliant show such as "The Resident". Thank you for what you did to create such brilliance, Ms. Jones. I now must lie down and cry.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the series was originally purchased by FOX from Showtime. During its six-year run, the show averaged great critical and commercial response.

The Resident cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Morris Chestnut, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Melina Kanakaredes, Jocko Sims, Jenna Dewan, Corbin Bernsen, David Alan Grier, Rob Yang and Conrad Ricamora, among others.

Though fans are currently sad about The Resident, FOX will not remain without a medical drama for long. Doc, a new television show based on the Italian series Doc-Nelle tue mani, is reportedly going to premiere on FOX soon.

The Resident is available to stream on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes