"Unacceptable": Twitter reacts as FOX cancels The Resident after 6 seasons

FOX has recently canceled The Resident after its sixth season. The show, which originally began in 2018, went strong for six seasons before FOX officially confirmed on April 7, 2023, that it would not run any further. This could be due to the falling ratings and viewership in the latest seasons, which saw the ratings fall drastically as the season progressed. However, it could also be because the show was done with almost all the individual character arcs.
The Resident concluded in January 2023 with its 107th episode. The series followed Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) for the most part, who finally got his happy ending by declaring his love for Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) in the finale. It also wrapped up the stories of Bell (Bruce Greenwood), Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi), and Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), among others.
However, the network did not declare the cancelation back then. Today, FOX officially confirmed that the show will not return with a seventh season. As it happens, this led to a mass outcry on social media sites, where fans came forward to mourn the loss of another beloved series.
The Resident fans bid farewell to the series on a sad note
As mentioned earlier, viewers seem to be quite sad upon hearing the news of the show's cancelation. The series ran for quite a long time and was known for its relatable characters. This, in turn, means that fans are not happy to bid farewell to the characters yet. This was the general mood around Twitter, where many fans came forward to share their sorrow about the show.
While many mourned the loss of the show, a few fans shafred that they had already predicted the outcome. This is because of how the character graphs wrapped up rather convincingly in the sixth season, giving out hints that this may be it for the show.
Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the series was originally purchased by FOX from Showtime. During its six-year run, the show averaged great critical and commercial response.
The Resident cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Morris Chestnut, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Melina Kanakaredes, Jocko Sims, Jenna Dewan, Corbin Bernsen, David Alan Grier, Rob Yang and Conrad Ricamora, among others.
Though fans are currently sad about The Resident, FOX will not remain without a medical drama for long. Doc, a new television show based on the Italian series Doc-Nelle tue mani, is reportedly going to premiere on FOX soon.
The Resident is available to stream on Hulu.