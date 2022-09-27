What time will The Resident season 6 episode 2 air on FOX? Release date, promo, and more details explored

The Resident on FOX remains one of the most cherished medical dramas on television and only recently debuted its sixth season on September 20, 2022. Based on its weekly schedule, the show will drop its season 6 episode 2 on the network this Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can expect a more interesting and dramatic turn of events in this upcoming episode.

The show chronicles the lives of the medical staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, focusing particularly on gifted resident Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry). It also sheds light on young practicing physicians under his training, who aspire to become outstanding medical professionals.

Over the course of the previous five seasons of The Resident, Chastain Memorial doctors have witnessed their fair share of sorrow, grief, and remarkable breakthroughs. This new season is guaranteed to bring stability and many more opportunities into their lives.

As per FOX's tagline, the new season calls attention to defiance as being the best medicine. However, viewers of the show must be prepared for the surprises.

Episode 2, titled Peek and Shriek, will likely revolve around election drama, and here's everything to know about the plot.

The Resident season 6 episode 2 covers the events post the election violence

Based on the promo and other teasers, it has become clear that season 6 episode 2 titled Peek and Skriek, will cover the chaos and mayhem caused during the high-profile governor elections that resulted in violence at the polls. Medical staff at Chastain Memorial are expected to deal with the situation as multiple injured victims are brought to their institution as an outcome of the violence.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The high-stakes gubernatorial election results in violence at the polls, causing multiple victims to arrive at Chastain; Conrad finds common ground with an aggressive patient, helping lead to a diagnosis for his outbursts."

But before jumping into the anticipated plot of episode 2, let's recap the events of the season premiere.

Leela is excited to take on the position of Chief Resident in season 6 episode 1 of The Resident

The first episode of The Resident season 6 begins with Devon buzzing with anticipation as his clinical trial scores are out and another experiment is just a step away. AJ praises Leela and tells her she is the most intelligent young surgeon at the hospital. Leela seems overjoyed to take on the position of Chief Resident at Chastain. AJ is also happy to have secured Padma and the twins a condo.

Not long after, Padma's pregnancy becomes critical and the medical staff rushes to seek a cure for her and appeals to Ian to perform a miracle. Conrad preps up for the next phase of his life and what it would entail for his family. He is also seen making crucial decisions concerning his love life. Billie, on the other hand, is swamped as she attempts to deal with the aftermath of a tragic incident.

What to expect from season 6 episode 2 of The Resident?

The major issue involving Andrew McCarthy's Dr. Ian Sullivan is blatantly stated in the promo video for season 6 episode 2 of The Resident. Dr. Sullivan is a major addict. Patients are dependent on him to save their lives, but there's a possibility that he might wind up doing the exact opposite, thus proving to be a matter of concern at the moment.

Conrad Hawkins's connection with Cade Sullivan is currently adding to the difficulty. The two have continued their romance since the premiere. But there will undoubtedly be bad blood between the pair due to Cade's father.

His decision to speak out against his love interest's dad complicates the situation, irrespective of Cade's relationship with Ian. It's still unclear whether their bond will last after all.

It goes without saying that things will only get messier with time. However, it can be claimed that certain story arcs will seem more established at the conclusion of the episode while others are only starting to develop. This episode is a tricky one as it forces viewers to recall details from the previous season while making them wonder what's to come in the upcoming episodes of The Resident.

Season 6 episode 2 of The Resident premieres on FOX this Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far