7 shows to watch if you liked Reacher season 3

Reacher is an action crime television drama on Amazon Prime Video, created by Nick Santora, inspired by Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series. The show features Alan Ritchson as a veteran U.S. Army military policeman turned drifter, renowned for his intellect and fighting capabilities.

Ad

Season 1, which was adapted from Killing Floor (1997), was launched on February 4, 2022. Season 2, adapted from Bad Luck and Trouble (2007), was launched from December 15, 2023, to January 19, 2024. And season 3, adapted from Persuader (2003), was launched on February 20, 2025, with a fourth season announced in October 2024.

In season 3, Reacher goes undercover in Maine to dismantle a cartel, only to face an old enemy, Xavier Quinn. With DEA agent Susan Duffy, he uncovers an arms trafficking ring and seeks justice for Quinn’s past crimes.

Ad

Trending

If viewers enjoyed Reacher season 3 for its themes of action, lone-wolf justice, military precision, and pursuit of the truth, here are seven other shows that deliver similar thrills.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Strike Back, and other shows to watch if you liked Reacher season 3

1) Justified

Ad

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens (Image via Amazon)

Justified is an American neo-Western crime drama series that aired on FX from March 16, 2010, to April 14, 2015. It was produced by Graham Yost and is based on Elmore Leonard's short story Fire in the Hole, which features the character Raylan Givens.

Ad

Timothy Olyphant stars as Raylan Givens, a deputy U.S. Marshal with an old-fashioned approach to justice. Set primarily in Harlan County, Kentucky, the series explores the region's crime, and Raylan’s complicated past.

After a controversial Miami shootout, Givens is reassigned to Kentucky, where he faces old friends, criminals, and corruption. His unorthodox methods put him at odds with both outlaws and his superiors.

Similar to season 3 of Reacher, Justified features a competent lawman meting out justice in his own style. Both shows also feature upright main characters—Reacher and Raylan Givens—using their combat training and unconventional tactics to bring the criminals to justice.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

2) Strike Back

Section 20, an MI6 unit (Image via Apple TV+)

Strike Back is a British action thriller series based on the 2007 novel by ex-SAS operative Chris Ryan. The series follows Section 20, a covert MI6 unit conducting international operations. It first premiered in the UK before becoming a co-production with Cinemax, expanding its audience.

Ad

The show lasted for eight seasons with different subtitles, beginning with Project Dawn (2011) and ending with Vendetta (2020). In between, it had Vengeance (2012), Shadow Warfare (2013), Legacy (2015), Retribution (2017), and Revolution (2019).

Strike Back adopts Reacher's action, military acumen, and international reach as delivered in Season 3. Both shows revolve around highly trained agents executing missions against foes, employing strategy and collaboration.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Bosch

A still from the tv show Bosch (Image via Prime Video)

Bosch is an American police procedural television series starring Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. The series was created by Eric Overmyer, and it was adapted from Michael Connelly's novels City of Bones, Echo Park, and The Concrete Blonde for season 1.

Ad

The show follows Bosch as he investigates complex cases while facing personal and professional challenges. Season 2, inspired by Trunk Music and The Drop, follows Bosch’s probe into a Hollywood producer’s murder linked to organized crime and his pursuit of serial killer Chilton Hardy.

Reacher season 3 and Bosch episodes are about two lead characters who work outside of the powers that be, relying on their instincts and detective skills to unravel the truth.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) True Detective

Season 1 of True Detective (Image via Prime Video)

True Detective is an HBO anthology crime drama television series by Nic Pizzolatto that began in 2014. There is a new cast, setting, and standalone story every season. Season 1 (2014), with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, revolves around Louisiana detectives hunting a serial killer with occult roots over 17 years.

Ad

Season 2 (2015) set in California stars Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn as three detectives and a former crook turned businessman who are following up on the murder of a corrupt politician.

Season 3 (2019), starring Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, follows Arkansas detectives investigating two missing children across three timelines. Season 4 (2024), True Detective: Night Country, set in Alaska, features Jodie Foster and Kali Reis probing the disappearance of eight researchers.

Similar to Reacher Season 3, the standalone seasons in True Detective explores crime investigations with conspiracies and twists. Though Reacher is more action-driven, both series have persistent investigators digging up the truth amidst personal and professional challenges.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

5) 24

24 has 204 episodes (Image via Prime Video)

24 is an American action-drama television series developed by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, starring Kiefer Sutherland as the tough CTU agent Jack Bauer. The show unfolds in real-time, with each season covering a 24-hour period.

Ad

The use of split screens and a ticking clock enhances the tension. It aired from 2001 to 2014, spanning nine seasons and 204 episodes. Bauer’s ruthless tactics fuel the action as he battles terrorism, conspiracies, and corruption.

Both Reacher season 3 and 24 feature well-trained operatives in the face of threats. Jack Bauer and Jack Reacher use brawn and tenacity to counter criminals, often working outside normal procedure.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+

Ad

6) Banshee

Banshee follows an ex-con (Image via Hotstar)

Banshee is an American action TV series by David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper that premiered on Cinemax between 2013 and 2016. Set in the fictional town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, the series follows an ex-con (Antony Starr) who serves 15 years in prison for stealing diamonds for crime lord Rabbit.

Ad

Like Reacher, Banshee season 3 has a hero who confronts criminals with knowledge of his history. Both heroes operate in small towns, using their physical strength to battle crime and corruption.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

7) The Night Agent

Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent (Image via Netflix)

The Night Agent is an American action-thriller television series produced by Shawn Ryan, adapted from Matthew Quirk's novel. Starring Gabriel Basso, the series premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

Ad

The film traces FBI agent Peter Sutherland who discovers a conspiracy of a mole in the U.S. government. With time against him, he has to reveal the traitor while keeping Rose Larkin, a former tech industry CEO whose family members have been pursued to death, safe.

The Night Agent and Reacher share themes of government cover-ups, espionage, and lone agents battling foes, with both leads being skilled and relentless in seeking justice over the seasons.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers can watch all three seasons of Reacher on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback