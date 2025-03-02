"Like a total noob" - Reacher season 3 leaves fans frustrated as Jack Reacher makes rookie mistakes in a gunfight

The crime-drama series Reacher season 3 premiered on February 20, 2025, on Prime Video. For his third outing, Jack Reacher goes undercover for a DEA operation to rescue a missing agent, which leads him to settle scores with an old nemesis.

The latest season has scored a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 36 reviews. Despite its overwhelmingly positive response, some fans were left unhappy with the show.

One X user expressed their disappointment by pointing out a series of mistakes seen in the opening minutes of season 3.

"Reacher Season 3 Review. Absolute trash. Within 2 min (post recap) Jack Reacher "accidentally" shoots a cop at basically point blank range like a total noob to a gunfight & other extreme situations. Cherry on top, Reacher fired his revolver 7 times w/out reloading. Tard writing."

Other X users shared feeling similarly disappointed with the current season by saying:

"I agree. The dialogue is utter sh*te," said one user.

"right ? exactly that moment i decided i wasn't going to watch it and remembered the general stupid vibe in the past," claimed another.

"Definitely agree what a lot of absolute garbage, some producers have ran out of ideas and it looks like it’s constantly on a film set looks so false and don’t not start me on the acting," added a third user.

But, other X users came in defense of the show by explaining that the so-called mistakes were intentional and part of Reacher season 3's plot.

"Dude, Watch for 10 more minutes and it makes sense," commented one user.

"If you watched the whole episode you would realise its actually a very clever storyline. Incredible first 3 episodes," wrote another.

"He didn't accidentally shot anyone, he is too well trained for that. Geez, I guess there must be another explanation. I'll be smart and watch more episodes to have more information before I comment something dumb," remarked one user.

What is Reacher season 3 about?

The third season of Reacher is based on Lee Child's novel, Persuader, published in April 2003. It is the 7th novel in the Jack Reacher book series and the 11th in the story's chronological order.

Season 3 features eight episodes and will conclude on March 27, 2025.

The official synopsis of Reacher season 3 reads:

"Based on Lee Child novel 'Persuader,' Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

The show's plot focuses on Jack Reacher working undercover with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Susan Duffy to rescue her undercover agent, Teresa Daniels.

His mission involves getting close to the drug lord Zachary Beck, who fronts an oriental carpet business called Bizarre Bazaar.

However, his mission takes an unexpected turn when he meets Zachary's boss Xavier Quinn. He sets out to seek revenge on Quinn for the brutal murder of his colleage Dominique Kohl, while also completing his rescue mission.

Reacher season 3 features new actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and the Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters.

Reacher is based on a beloved book series

Alan Ritchson and Olivier Richters as seen in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher debuted its first season of eight episodes on February 4, 2022, on Prime Video. It was followed by the second season, which aired its eight episodes, between December 15, 2023, and January 19, 2024.

Furthermore, Nick Santora has developed the action-thriller series from author Lee Childs's ongoing Jack Reacher book series, which includes close to 30 books.

The show's first season was based on Killing Floor, the first novel in the series, released in March 1997. The second season was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, released in April 2007.

Moreover, the series was greenlit for a fourth season in October 2024, months ahead of the season 3's release.

The remaining episodes of Reacher season 3 will arrive weekly on Thursdays on Prime Video.

