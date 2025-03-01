How many episodes of Reacher Season 3 are out? Explored

The latest episode of Reacher Season 3 made its way to Prime Video on February 27, 2025, continuing the thrilling journey of Jack Reacher. As of now, four episodes have been released among eight episodes. The season began on February 20, 2025, with three episodes, and new episodes are expected every Thursday, concluding on March 27, 2025.

Ad

The plot of this season is based on Lee Child's book Persuader. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, who goes up against a cruel drug-trafficking organisation. As Reacher tries to break up Zachary Beck's criminal network, he faces more and more danger and learns dark secrets about the group.

Reacher's mission is full of twists and turns that will keep fans on the edge of their seats as he gets closer to a painful personal vendetta against Xavier Quinn, a former military intelligence officer.

Ad

Trending

Reacher Season 3 Episode 4 is out now

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, four episodes of Reacher Season 3 are available for viewers to watch, with more episodes set to follow.

Episode Title Release Day and Date Release Time Episode 1 - Persuader Thursday, February 20, 2025 3:00 am ET Episode 2 - Truckin' Thursday, February 20, 2025 3:00 am ET Episode 3 - Number 2 with a Bullet Thursday, February 20, 2025 3:00 am ET Episode 4 - Dominique Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:00 am ET

Ad

What happened in Reacher Season 3 till Episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Reacher Season 3, Jack Reacher starts a never-ending quest to break down a huge criminal network, starting with Zachary Beck's criminal empire. By the end of Episode 3, Reacher has got his way inside Beck's operation. He did this by lying and using violence to gain trust and move up in Beck's hierarchy.

After pulling off a fake attack on the group, Reacher earns Beck's respect and is promoted within the group. Reacher's real target, though, turns out to be Julius McCabe, who is behind Beck's operations and has been using Beck as a pawn. Reacher's new job gives him the chance to learn important details about McCabe's many illegal activities.

Ad

Reacher's search for McCabe gets tougher in Episode 4. He has to get back a laptop that has important information about Quinn's illegal shipments, but DEA agents Duffy and Guillermo have already fallen into a trap set by Quinn's men.

In the episode, flashbacks showed how Reacher was personally connected to the case because of his troubled past with Lt. Francis Xavier Quinn.

Dominique Kohl, Reacher's ex-coworker, was killed while they were looking out for Quinn. This makes Reacher seek revenge and justice even more. Reacher considered himself way more responsible for Kohl’s death as he was not there to protect her.

Ad

Reacher keeps going with his mission, but the world of Beck's operations is getting more and more dangerous, and he has to negotiate his strong desire to get revenge on Quinn. Not only does he want justice, but he also wants to make up for things he did wrong in the past.

As Beck's head of security, he has access to important information about Quinn's operations. However, Beck is beginning to doubt Reacher's loyalty, which puts him in a tough spot. They are getting more and more tense with each other, which makes a fight inevitable.

Ad

Reacher is in a race to leave behind Quinn's goons to get the laptop by the end of Episode 4. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving us wondering what Reacher will do next, which will have a big impact on the lives of Duffy, Guillermo, and his own mission.

Reacher Season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback