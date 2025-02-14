Olivier Richters's Paulie revealed as the new villain in Reacher season 3 trailer

Reacher season 3 is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Premiering on February 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video, the new season promises thrilling action and intense drama. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the show describes the complex world of criminal enterprises. Jack Reacher faces another daunting challenge, but this time his biggest adversary is not just any villain.

The new antagonist in season 3 is Paulie, played by the towering 7’2” bodybuilder Olivier Richters. As a bodyguard to Zachary Beck, portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall, Paulie’s immense size and strength present a unique challenge for Reacher.

This season is set to explore the dark underbelly of a criminal world while also revealing unfinished business from Reacher’s past. The fight between Reacher and Paulie will no doubt be a highlight of the series, making this season unmissable for fans of the show.

Plot and new villain in Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3 takes inspiration from Lee Child’s novel Persuader. Jack Reacher embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue an undercover DEA informant with limited time left. Along the way, Reacher faces not only external threats but also confronts unresolved issues from his past.

The season introduces Paulie, a formidable villain who serves as a bodyguard for Zachary Beck. Played by Olivier Richters, Paulie’s massive size – towering over even Reacher – presents a real challenge for the protagonist.

In the Reacher season 3 trailer, Reacher is seen landing a punch on Paulie, but it barely phases the hulking villain. Paulie retaliates with a powerful blow that knocks Reacher down.

Recap of season 2

Reacher is the story of a man named Jack Reacher who used to be a military police officer and has a strong sense of right and wrong. Reacher often gets into dangerous situations on the show, where his brute strength and sharp mind are put to the test. Since he likes to be alone and has strong morals, he is an interesting character who rarely backs down from a fight.

Reacher goes on a quest for revenge in season 2. After the brutal deaths of his former colleagues on the Special Investigations Team, Reacher sets out to find the people who killed them.

His investigation takes him to Atlantic City, where he finds that a shady company called New Age Technologies is running an illegal arms trade. Throughout this investigation, Reacher comes face-to-face with Shane Langston, the mastermind behind the plan.

The end of season 2 shows Reacher throwing Langston out of a helicopter. Reacher's emotional range is also shown when he decides to help needy families with the $65 million that was taken from Langston's illegal business. Reacher is usually a sturdy character, so this is a rare moment of emotional growth for him. It sets the stage for more character growth in Reacher season 3.

The Reacher season 3 trailer

In the trailer for Reacher season 3, Reacher and Paulie get into a very heated fight. As soon as Reacher meets Paulie, it's clear that the bad guy's huge size will be a big problem. Reacher throws a punch at Paulie in a key scene of the trailer, but Paulie barely moves. He fights back with a strong blow that knocks Reacher to the ground.

Reacher's determination is clear throughout the trailer, but Paulie's physical strength builds suspense. As Reacher faces this huge enemy, the tension rises, but the trailer also shows hints of Reacher's strength and strategy for beating his enemy.

The trailer also shows how dangerous Reacher's mission is as he tries to save an undercover agent while dodging dangerous criminals.

Like its previous seasons, Reacher season 3 will be available on Prime Video.

