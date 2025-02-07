Does Love Hurts have a Post-Credits scene? Explained

A blend of romance, humor, and action, Love Hurts has hit the cinemas just in time for Valentine's Day. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan plays the lead role in this movie.

The film began playing in theaters on February 7, 2025. This is Quan's third role on the big screen since his return to acting. Last year, he voiced the character of Han in Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the movie. Reader discretion is advised.

Thanks to Quan's involvement, fans have been interested in Love Hurts. This raises the question: Does the movie have a post-credits scene? The answer is no. This movie does not have an end-credits or mid-credits scene.

Love Hurts does not have a post-credits scene

It is a common practice for movies to include a post-credits scene in the movies. Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are an example. However, that is not the case for Love Hurts which, as previously mentioned, does not feature an end-credits or mid-credits scene.

Just like Quan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, this movie also does not have an end-credits scene. Nor does it include anything extra, such as a website or phone number (as happened in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's credits), for the audience to engage with after the movie ends.

However, the viewers can sing along with the 1976 classic The Things We Do for Love, by British band 10cc while the credits roll.

What is the movie all about

A still from Love Hurts (Image via Universal Pictures)

The action comedy film sees Ke Huy Quan in the lead role. He appears as a seemingly innocent real estate agent named Marvin Gable who wants nothing more than to help his clients find the house of their dreams.

Marvin is at peace with his job as a successful realtor when his past returns back to haunt him. It all begins with a creepy handwritten Valentine's card that says, "With Love... I'm Back!" This card is from his former crush, a mob lawyer named Rose who had intentionally disappeared years ago.

Rose's return to Marvin's life reveals his dark past as a former hitman. Marvin learns that his older brother and former employer, the local mob boss, Alvin 'Knuckles' Gable is looking for him. This leaves the former hitman-turned-relator no option other than returning to his old ways.

Cast and characters

A still from Love Hurts (Image via Universal Pictures)

Besides Ke Huy Quan, there are several other well-known actors in Love Hurts. Other cast members include:

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose appears as Rose, a mob lawyer, and Marvin's former crush.

American Born Chinese actor Daniel Wu stars as Alvin Gable, a local mob boss, and Marvin's older brother.

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch stars as an affable enforcer named King.

Cowboy Bebop actor Mustafa Shakir joins the cast as The Raven, a ruthless assassin with a love of poetry.

The Lord of the Rings fame Sean Austin plays the role of Marvin's real estate boss, Cliff Cussick.

There are several other supporting actors in the film including Drew Scott, Lio Tipton, and Cam Gigandet. For interested viewers, Love Hurts is now playing in cinemas.

