Screamboat (2025): Full list of cast explored

Screamboat is an American horror comedy that parodies the classic Disney character Mickey Mouse’s first screen appearance, Steamboat Willie, by turning him into a killing machine. The film is written and directed by Steven LaMorte, who also serves as a producer, along with Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salla, and Michael Leavy.

Offering a twisted take on the 1928 animated short film, Screamboat tells the story of a late-night ferry ride in New York City taking a disastrous turn. The synopsis of the film reads:

“On the last ferry of the night in New York, passengers and crew are hunted by a merciless rat, and what should have been a peaceful crossing turns into a bloody massacre.”

Running for 102 minutes, the film was released in theaters across the United States on April 2, 2025, and was distributed by Iconic Events Releasing. Worldwide sales and digital releases are soon to follow, undertaken by DeskPop Entertainment. Executive producers of the project include Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content, and Julien Didon.

Exploring the cast of Screamboat (2025)

David Howard Thornton as Screamboat Willie

The murderous mouse Screamboat Willie is played in the film by David Howard Thorton, modeled after the original Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse, whose IP became part of the public domain in early 2024. Screamboat Willie hunts down the passengers and crew on a late-night Staten Island, New York ferry in the 2025 film.

Thornton is known for his work across platforms, which includes theaters, television and films, both live action and animation. He is more popularly known for portraying Art the Clown in the horror franchise, Terrifier (2016, 2022, 2024). His other works include The Dark Offerings (2021), Gotham (2017), and Nightwing: Escalation (2016-17).

Kailey Hyman as Cindi

"Terrifier 3" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Kailey Hyman plays Cindi, leader of a group of five party girls who get on the last ferry in New York on their night out as cosplaying Disney princesses. Soon, she has to fight for the survival of her and her friends, as a killer mouse begins to hunt them down.

Similar to Thornton, Hyman is also an alum of the Terrifier franchise, appearing in the second and third films in the series in 2022 and 2024. She also appeared in films such as A Man Called Otto (2022) and Second Thoughts (2019).

Stephanie Bates as Bella

World Premiere Of Horror Comedy "Screamboat" (Iamge via Getty)

Part of the girls' group on the ferry is haunted by Screamboat Willie. Bella is played by Stephanie Bates in the parody film. She is one among the many trying to survive the night locked on a vessel with a murderous mouse.

An actress, assistant director, and production manager, Bates is known for her work in projects such as Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend (2024), Ultra Low (2018), and Chaldea (2015).

Savannah Whitten as Ariana

The third girl in Cindy’s group who plays an important role in the events of the film is Ariana, portrayed by Savannah Whitten. Like her friends, she also gets on the Staten Island ferry dressed like a princess, but is soon brought face to face with her nightmares as Screamboat Willie.

Whitten is an actress, writer, and director, known for her work in television and film. She appeared in projects such as OMG! I Got Married In Vegas (2024), R BnB (2023), and Lilith (2019).

Amy Schumacher as Amber

Amber is the sole EMT onboard the vessel where passengers are being hunted by a murderous mouse. Amy Schumacher steps into the shoes of the health care professional who tries to keep a calm head as chaos unfolds around her.

An actor, producer, and stunt performer, Schumacher has her own production company, AmyRose Productions, that focuses on female-driven entertainment, seeking to make an impact. She is known for her appearances in projects such as The Mean One (2022), Balance of the Force (2020), and Nightwatch (2019).

Supporting cast in Screamboat (2025)

The movie features a strong ensemble of supporting cast who try their best to prevent getting massacred by the eponymous mouse in the film. Some of them are listed as follows.

Tyler Posey as Radio Operator Mike

Jared Johnston as Neil

Brian McQuin as Mitch McEverly

Jesse Kove as Lieutenant Diaz

Anthony E. Williams as Officer Martinez

Brian Scolaro as Captain Clark

Sarah Kopkin as Ilsa Arindel

Jesse Posey as Pete

Tommy Bechtold as TJ

Screamboat is currently playing in theaters.

