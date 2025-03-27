The Woman in the Yard: Full list of cast explored

The Woman in the Yard is an upcoming horror movie directed and executive-produced by Jaume Collet-Serra. Known for his work in the horror and thriller genres, such as House of Wax (2005), Orphan (2005), and Carry-On (2024), Collet-Sera has also helmed mainstream projects such as Jungle Cruise (2021) and Black Adam (2022).

The screenplay of The Woman in the Yard is written by Sam Stefanak. It follows Ramona, a crippled single mother who is raising her two children, 14-year-old son Taylor and 6-year-old daughter Annie in a farmhouse after the death of their father David in a car crash. One day, a woman draped in black appears in their yard. While Ramona initially assumes the woman is lost or demented, her ill intentions are soon revealed, prompting the family to fight for their survival.

Rated PG-13, The Woman in the Yard has a runtime of 88 minutes. The film is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be available exclusively in theaters across the United States starting Friday, March 28, 2025. The digital streaming date for the film is yet to be announced.

Exploring the cast of The Woman in the Yard

The Woman in the Yard has a small cast comprising five actors: Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson, Estella Kahiha, and Russell Hornsby.

1) Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona

2025 Netflix Oscar After Party (Image via Getty)

Danielle Deadwyler plays Ramona in The Woman in the Yard. Despite being a single mother of two who walks on crutches, Ramona does her best to protect her children in her quaint farmhouse when the ominous figure of a woman draped in black appears on her land one day and threatens her with dire consequences.

Known for starring in television shows such as The Haves and the Have Nots (2013-2020) and Station Eleven (2021), Deadwyler has also worked as an executive producer in projects like The Devil to Pay (2020) and Parallel (2023). The 42-year-old starred in 3 films in 2024: Carry On, The Piano Lesson, and I Saw the TV Glow.

2) Okwui Okpokwasili as The Woman

Okwui Okpokwasili plays the titular role in The Woman in the Yard. Draped in a black veiled dress with her hands covered in blood, the Woman appears in front of Ramona’s house one day before gradually moving in, seemingly threatening the lives of the entire family.

Before this film, Okpokwasili starred in the 2023 horror film The Exorcist: Believer. Her acting credits include Madeline’s Madeline (2018) and The Hoax (2006). She also created the one-woman documentary Bronx Gothic in 2017.

3) Peyton Jackson as Taylor

Child star Peyton Jackson plays the role of Taylor, a teenager who helps his mother encounter a supernatural threat to their family in the film.

Jackson made his big screen debut in the Tyler Perry film Nobody’s Fool in 2018. He has since appeared in projects such as First Christmas (2020), and American Refugee (2021). Jackson is currently a series regular in the ongoing Best Foot Forward on Apple TV+.

4) Estella Kahiha as Annie

The character of Annie, 6, in The Woman in the Yard, is played by child actor Estalla Kahiha.

Kahiha has been previously seen in the film The Stories Life of AJ Fikry (2022) and in the television series Will Trent (2024).

5) Russell Hornsby as David

16th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards (Image via Getty)

The role of David, Ramona’s deceased husband, who seemingly appears in flashbacks, is played by Russell Hornsby.

The actor-director is best known for his work in television series such as Lincoln Heights (2007-2009) and Grimm (2011-2017). He has also appeared in Broadway productions and films such as Meet The Parents (2011) and Fences (2016).

The Woman in the Yard will be available in theaters from March 28, 2025.

