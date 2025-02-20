Drop: Full list of cast and characters in the Universal Pictures movie

Drop is a horror movie produced by Blumhouse. Over the years, the production company has made a name for itself in the horror genre and releases at least five to eight movies every year. This film is the company's second release of the year, following The Woman in the Yard, which is set to release in March end.

Drop follows a widowed mother named Violet, who goes on a date with a mysterious man named Henry for the first time. Henry turns out to be more charismatic than expected, and the date seems to be going well until Violet starts receiving ominous messages on her phone.

A masked man wreaks havoc at Violet's house and threatens to kill her son and babysitting sister if she does not do as she is told or tells Henry about what is going on.

While Violet's role is played by Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar appears as her date Henry. Keep reading to find out which other actors appear in the movie.

List of cast and characters in Drop

1) Meghann Fahy as Violet

A still from Drop (Image via Universal Pictures)

Meghann Fahy appears as Violet, who lost her husband and lives with her child. Violet goes on a date for the first time since her husband's passing. The date quickly turns into a nightmare when her child and sister become the target of a masked killer.

Fahy began her career with roles in theater plays. Her first TV role was in the ABC series, One Life to Live. She went on to star in several other projects. One of her most prominent roles was as Daphne in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. She even received an Emmy nomination for her performance as Daphne.

2) Brandon Sklenar as Henry

A still from Drop (Image via Universal Pictures)

Brandon Sklenar plays the role of Henry, the mysterious and charming man Violet goes on a first date. There is not much else known about the character except that the hooded figure whom Violet sees in her home security cameras wants Henry dead.

Sklenar made his professional film debut in 2011 and continued to star in several movies and TV shows such as New Girl and Temple. He earned wide critical praise for his role as the head antagonist Junior Lawford in 2020's The Big Ugly. He is most widely known for his role in the TV series 1923 and the romance drama, It Ends with Us.

3) Violett Beane as Violet's sister

A still from Drop (Image via Universal Pictures)

Violett Beane appears as Violet's sister. She encourages Violet to go on the date and even babysits her little son Toby while his mother is away. Unfortunately, things do not go as planned, and the two of them become the victims of a masked tormentor.

Beane had a recurring role in 2015's The Leftovers and appeared as Jesse Wells/Jesse Quick in the DC TV series The Flash. She starred in a lead role in the Hulu series, Death and Other Details, and will also be appearing in the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie, Renner.

4) Reed Diamond as an undisclosed character

Reed Diamond is one of the members of the star cast whose role is not revealed yet. He is most widely known for his roles in TV series like n Homicide: Life on the Street, 24, and Dollhouse. He has also appeared as Daniel Whitehall/Werner Reinhardt in the MCU TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Other members of the cast

The characters of some actors are not revealed yet, while others appear in small roles. Here is the list:

Travis Nelson

Ed Weeks

Jeffery Self

Gabrielle Ryan

Jacob Robinson

Saoirse Hayden

Fiona Browne

Tara Mae

Stephanie Karam

Seroosh Max Salimi

Aaron Keane

Sarah McCormack

Ellen Reidy

Jordon-Dione Scanlon

Gerry Brauders

Drop will be in theaters on April 11, 2025.

