Where was The White Lotus season 3 filmed? Filming locations explored

The White Lotus season 3 is the third installment of Mike White’s Emmy-winning dramedy anthology series. The new season is set on the Thai island of Koh Samui and features a new set of troubled travelers who assemble in the Thailand chain of the White Lotus resort.

The new season premiered on Max on February 16, 2024, and will consist of six action-packed episodes. The series was shot in different locations across Thailand, including Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

The new season, like the previous ones, stars an impressive ensemble of actors, including Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, and Blackpink member Lisa, and several other actors.

The White Lotus season 3 was filmed in Koh Samui, Bangkok, and Phucket in Thailand

Back on January 9, 2024, the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced that the next installment of the Emmy-winning series will be filmed in Thailand. Here are the key locations where the series was shot:

Ko Samui

The primary location for filming the third season of The White Lotus was the Ko Samui island of the Surat Thani Province. The beautiful island known for its beaches, parties, and luxury resorts provided a perfect setting for all the action and drama that the show is known for.

The production used the Four Seasons Resort and Antara Resorts and converted them into The White Lotus Resort. Speaking about her experience filming The White Lotus season 3, Aimee Lou Wood told Yahoo UK,

"I wanna go back, not working, because it did feel like The Truman Show, social experiment vibes lot of the times. And so, I would like to go back there just on a holiday. That would be nice."

Bangkok and Phuket

Some scenes were also shot in the major cities of Phuket and Bangkok, both of which are global tourism destinations. Bangkok is one of the most traveled cities in the world, whereas Phuket is known for its beaches and scenery.

The filming was done in the Mandarin Oriental of Bangkok and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas in Phuket.

What is The White Lotus season 3 about?

The White Lotus season 3 will bring new characters to the Thai chain of the White Lotus resort. The black comedy is known for shocking twists and dramatic revelations, and fans can expect the same from this season. The official synopsis reads,

"The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola are among the cast members of season 3.

Lalisa Manoban, a member of the Blackpink band and a K-pop sensation, is a noteworthy addition to the cast. Lisa will be seen as a member of the upscale resort's staff. Lisa said in an interview with Variety (released February 14) that Mook is similar to her, "but flirtier and lady-like."

How to watch The White Lotus season 3?

The series will drop new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET till April 6, 2025. Viewers can watch it on HBO or stream it on Max with a subscription to the platform.

Max has three different subscription plan options in the US. The monthly cost of the Ad-Lite plan is $9.99, and the annual cost is $99.99. With this package, the customer can access the service on two devices with 5.1 surround sound and 1080p resolution.

However, the interruptions from the advertisements may detract from the viewing experience. Users can choose between the Ad-Free plan, which costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which costs $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year, for a more seamless experience.

These plans include Dolby Atmos sound quality and a monitor with 4K resolution.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about The White Lotus season 3 and other projects as the year unfolds.

