The Woman in the Yard: Release Date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Woman in the Yard is an upcoming modern psychological horror movie scheduled to be released this week in the United States. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Sam Stefanak. It will be distributed by Universal Pictures and produced by Blumhouse Productions, known for thrillers such as Get Out and The Purge franchise.

Ad

The unsettling tone of the trailer suggests a blend of suspense-filled atmosphere, psychological finesse, and odd paranoia. The Woman in the Yard has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for terror, some violent content/bloody images, suicide-related content, and brief strong language. The film stars a predominantly African American cast with Danielle Deadwyler as the lead.

The Woman in the Yard will be released on March 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

The psychological horror movie will be released in theaters across the United States on March 28, 2025. The film shows a post-accident recovering Ramona, who has moved out to a rural farmhouse with her family. She tries to manage her family as a widow until a woman dressed in black starts delivering cryptic messages as paranormal activities begin to haunt them.

The cast of The Woman in the Yard

Danielle Deadwyler stars in the upcoming horror project as the lead protagonist, Ramona. Danielle is known for her previous projects, such as Till, The Harder They Fall, and HBO's Watchmen TV series.

Ad

The ensemble cast includes Okwui Okpokwasili as the woman dressed in black, who shows up in Ramona's backyard. Russell Hornsby, notable for starring in Creed II, plays the role of Ramona's husband.

Peyton Jackson, who has previously worked with Danielle in The Harder They Fall, plays the role of Tay, her son. Estella Kahiha, who has appeared on shows like Will Trent and BMF, stars as Annie, her daughter.

What is the Woman in the Yard all about?

Ad

The trailer was released on March 3, 2025. It is available on Universal Pictures' YouTube page and the movie's official social media accounts. As shown in the trailer, after losing her husband in an accident, Ramona moves out to a rural farmhouse with her children. But one day, a strange woman dressed in black shows up in her backyard. The woman utters to her the phrase "Today's the day," which topples a domino of paranormal activities in her house.

Ad

The trailer portrays a spine-tingling atmosphere with an eerie score in the background. Ramona, struggling with her post-accident depression and isolation, confronts the black-dressed lady in her yard. It wastes no time in briefing the audience about the plot as the woman begins haunting her and her kids.

Jaume Collet-Serra promises a slowly built tense plot with jolts of horror to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The story explores themes of paranoia, isolation, and darkness beneath people's facades.

Ad

The Woman in the Yard is a reflection of modern psychological horror

Ramona's eerie rural farmhouse in the movie. (Image via X/@blumhouse)

The horror genre seemingly evolved into an intellectual plot, complex character arcs, and subcultural importance. Jaume's upcoming horror project, The Woman in the Yard, fits perfectly into the category. Movies like The Babadook, Hereditary, and Get Out are some of the popular examples of modern psychological horror.

Ad

The movie's isolation theme, paranoia-filled cut scenes, and unstable family relations, mixed with terrifying jumpscares, promise a paranormal tale to be remembered. The Woman in the Yard is set to be released in theaters on March 28, 2025, in the United States.

Stay tuned for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback