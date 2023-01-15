MGM+ show Godfather of Harlem season 3 cast additions

The third season of Godfather of Harlem is scheduled for release on January 15, 2023, bringing back our favorite crime boss Bumpy Johnson for another run.

Epix has released the official trailer for the new season, and it shows Bumpy still ruling Harlem. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles."

The synopsis for season 3 is:

"Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA."

It continues,

"Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history."

The cast of Godfather of Harlem: New additions

The Epix drama series is bringing back the ensemble cast for a third run. Forest Whitaker will, of course, reprise his role as the series' lead, Bumpy Johnson. Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise Johnson, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent Gigante will join him in the cast.

This season, in addition to the returning cast members, there will be a number of new faces. Read on to learn more about who is joining the cast of Godfather of Harlem.

Yul Vázquez as Jose Miguel Battle

Vázquez will be teaming up with Whitaker for the new season of the crime drama. He will be portraying Jose Miguel Battle, a former Cuban policeman who has come back to reestablish himself as head of the Cuban Mafia in New York City. We will see him forced to team up with Bumpy Johnson to wage a bloody war with the Italians for control of Harlem.

Yul Vazquez is a fifty-eight-year-old Cuban-American actor and musician. He is famous for his roles in Runaway Bride (1999), Bad Boys II (2003), War of the Worlds (2005), American Gangster (2007), Midnight, Texas (2017–2018), Russian Doll (2019), and Severance (2022).

Vazquez is also a successful musician who used to be the lead guitarist for Urgent and Diving for Pearls.

Jason Alan Carvell as Malcolm X

It has also been reported that Jason Alan Carvell will be joining the cast, replacing Nigél Thatch as Malcolm X. In the upcoming season, we will see Malcolm X as the radical militant preacher who left the Nation of Islam, rallying for black political advancement and finding himself in danger from his former associates, as well as the NYPD, FBI, and CIA.

Carvell will be taking over the role from Nigél Thatch, who portrayed the character until now. He is well known for his roles in NCIS: New Orleans (2014), The Baker and the Beauty (2020), and Ancient Skies (2019).

Michael Raymond-James as Joe Columbo

Joining the cast for season 3 of Godfather of Harlem, opposite Whitaker, is Michael Raymond-James, who will be playing Joe Columbo. Colombo is a forward-thinking, progressive new mob boss who sets out to remake the mob in his own image. He is looking forward to networking with diverse players in the narcotics and prostitution rackets and wants to partner up with Bumpy Johnson. When that becomes impossible, he turns against Bumpy to take control of Harlem.

Michael Raymond-James is an American actor, and he is best known for playing the role of René Lenier in the first season of the HBO series True Blood. He is also known for starring as Britt Pollack on the FX series Terriers, Neal Cassidy/Baelfire on the ABC series Once Upon a Time, and Mitch Longo on the CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story.

Catch the new season of Godfather of Harlem on Epix tomorrow.

