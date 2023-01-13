The third season of Godfather of Harlem will premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The crime drama series tells the story of the notorious gangster Bumpy Johnson, who returns from jail to the neighborhood he once ruled. The show depicts his attempts to take back control of the locality.

The series stars Forest Whitaker in the lead role as Johnson, along with many others playing significant supporting roles. Godfather of Harlem is helmed by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 on MGM+: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

The trailer for Godfather of Harlem season 3 shows the protagonist sitting in a car, contemplating his newfound freedom and how his life would change if he went back to jail. It opens with his voiceover saying,

''They say that lion doesn't know that he's caged until he's let out. I got a taste of freedom. Now I just can't go back into the cage.''

The trailer subsequently depicts several key moments set to unfold in the third season. Overall, the trailer maintains an intriguing and mysterious tone without giving away too many crucial details about the story that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Johnson continues to fight in the upcoming season, but tension rises further as the CIA closely tracks his movements as he tries to regain control of his area from the Italian gang. With several interesting events to take place, viewers can expect an eventful season.

The first episode is reportedly written by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes. The third season is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

More details about Godfther of Harlem plot and cast

The Godfather of Harlem tells the story of notorious American mobster Bumpy Johnson and depicts the numerous challenges he faced following his return from prison a decade later. Here's a brief description of the new season, as per EPIX:

''Season Three finds Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem.''

The description further reads,

''Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. 'Godfather of Harlem' is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.''

Forest Whitaker's performance as Bumpy Johnson has received rave reviews from various critics and fans. Whitaker perfectly captures his character's dominance and intimidating charisma with staggering ease.

Apart from Godfather of Harlem, Whitaker has starred in many popular and acclaimed movies, including The Last King of Scotland, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Black Panther, to name a few.

Actors such as Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy Greene, and Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante will play key supporting roles alongside Whitaker.

You can watch the third season of Godfather of Harlem on MGM+ on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes