Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Next week, Andor season 2 will premiere its penultimate batch of episodes. On May 6, 2025, the Star Wars series will be entering its second-last week as it premieres episodes 7 to 9 on Disney+. Fans can tune in for the episodes when they release on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Going into the next three episodes of Andor season 2, fans can expect another time jump as the series inches closer to tying in with the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the episodes, fans can also expect to see more of Ghorman and how the Empire continues its occupation of the planet.

What time will Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9 premiere on Disney+?

As previously mentioned, episodes 7 to 9 of the latest season of Andor will premiere on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time on May 6, 2025. However, the episodes will premiere at different times in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9?

The upcoming episodes of Andor season 2 will be exclusively available on Disney+ on May 6, 2025. However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Andor season 2 episode 6

With Cassian returning from Ghorman, he tells Luthen that the Rebels aren't ready for the fight they are in, which leaves Luthen a bit frustrated. He then learns from Bix that Luthen tried reaching out to her for a mission, which angers him, and he confronts Luthen about it to let Bix get better and get some rest as well.

At the same time, Luthen sends Cinta and Vel to Ghorman to help the Rebels steal weapons from the Imperial convoys. Cinta reveals to Vel that she hadn't met her for a long time, as she was injured and Luthen didn't want them to be together during that time. However, the two rekindle their romance. They then start planning with the Rebels on how to steal the weapons.

Bix also tells Cassian that she wants to join him on missions and that he shouldn't leave her alone. At the same time, Kleya reveals to Luthen that Sculdun is set to send all of his artefacts for reappraisals and that he will discover the listening device they implanted in one of his pieces, blowing their cover. The two then infiltrate his party and are successfully able to take out the device.

During the Imperial heist, Cinta also ends up getting accidentally shot by one of the rebels who tries to stop a civilian from entering the space, leaving her sad. The episode ends with Bix getting revenge on Dr. Gorst and blowing up his lab.

What to expect from Andor season 2 episodes 7 to 9?

Going into the next three episodes, fans can certainly expect to see another time jump as the show will fast forward a year in the future to 2 BBY. This is also the year when the Ghorman massacre takes place in canon, and fans can expect to see this tragic event go down in the upcoming episodes.

Alongside that, fans can expect to see the show further tie in with the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

For further updates on Andor season 2, stay tuned.

