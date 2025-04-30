Andor season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Does Bix get her revenge on Dr. Gorst?

Andor season 2 premiered its next three episodes, episodes 4 to 6, on Disney+ on April 29, 2025. Taking fans through their first Ghorman arc, the episodes focus on the Empire's continuing growing presence on the planet, while its citizens start figuring out that something sinister is going on.

Aside from that, the new set of episodes from Andor season 2 also focus on Bix, as she still has PTSD from the events that took place at the end of season 1. With the torture she endured at the hands of Dr. Gorst still haunting her, Bix goes through a journey of her own, which all culminates in her finally getting revenge on Dr. Gorst in the only way she could see fit.

Bix finally gets her revenge on Dr. Gorst in Andor season 2 episode 6

The ending of Andor season 2 episode 6 (Image via Lucasfilm)

In season 1 of Andor, Bix was taken in by Imperial forces for questioning as they suspected she knew Cassian's location. To extract the information, they strapped her to a chair, where she was tortured by Dr. Gorst. He put on a pair of headphones on her that continuously played horrific sounds to break down his victims and put them in a state where they would give up any kind of information.

While Bix was eventually saved by Cassian, the moment continued to haunt her. This was also evident in Andor season 2, where she continued to have nightmares. In episodes 4 and 5, she can be seen taking drugs just to get sleep, as the memory of Gorst's torture haunted her and heavily affected her.

However, at the end of episode 6, she finally gets her revenge on him. When she convinces Cassian to take her on a mission, they decide to tie up a loose end on Coruscant. To showcase that she is capable, Bix infiltrates Gorst's office and straps him to the same chair that she was strapped in. She then puts the same headphones on him and leaves him in his office, and he screams in agony.

The episode then ends with her meeting up with Cassian outside, as the two walk away into the night, blowing up Gorst's office.

Luthen and Kleya run into trouble in Andor season 2

Kleya in Andor season 2 (Image via Lucasfilm)

In Andor season 2 episode 6, Luthen and Kleya find themselves in a heap of trouble. They had installed a listening device into an artefact that they had gifted to Sculdun to spy on him. However, Sculdun was going to send his collection for reappraisals, which would pretty much blow Luthen and Kleya's cover.

Desperate, the two then come up with a plan to make sure that Sculdun never finds out about the device, as they decide to crash his gala to take it out of the artefact. Under disguise, Kleya also finds Lonnie at his party and decides to use him as a cover while Luthen stays with Sculdun.

As Sculdun is showing around Krennic, Mon Mothma, and more of his collection, Kleya sneakily tries getting the device out of the artefact, while Lonnie reluctantly provides her with cover. It's a tense scene as Kleya is able to get the device out in the nick of time, but is also moments away from having her cover blown.

Cinta dies in Andor season 2

Ghorman as seen in Andor season 2 (Image via Lucasfilm)

Season 2 episode 6 of Andor also showed the death of a major character. With the Empire threat in Ghorman increasing, Luthen sends Cinta and Vel to help the Rebels over there. Cinta and Vel also reunited after staying away from each other for a long time, and the old flames rekindled their romance again, with a big mission lying in front of them.

They come up with a plan to steal an Imperial transport after having information fed to them by Syril Karn, not knowing that he is sending everything back to the ISB as well. The plan is to arm the rebels so that they can face off against the Empire when the time comes, as they are also building a secret plaza right in the center of the city.

However, during the robbery, Cinta is shot by a rebel who accidentally lets go of his blaster while trying to stop a civilian from entering the premises. This leaves Vel extremely angry, who then grieves for her partner.

Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 are currently streaming on Disney+.

