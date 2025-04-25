Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After a long wait, Andor season 2 finally premiered this week on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Following the adventures of Cassian Andor as in the four years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, season 2 picks up from the events of season 1 and thrusts the character back into the fight against the Empire.

Ad

With the first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiering this week on Disney+, fans can tune in for the next three episodes, four to six, when they premiere on the streaming service on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. While episode titles haven't been made available yet, fans can expect them to be revealed closer to their release.

What time will Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The next three episodes of Andor season 2 will be available to watch at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST when they premiere on April 29, 2025. However, the episodes will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 29, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6?

Fans can tune in for the next three episodes of season 2 on April 29, 2025, exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service in the United States of America and the other regions where the platform is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Ad

Recap of Andor season 2 episode 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Cassian escaping the Maya Pei Brigade, he finally contacts Luthen's associate Kleya, who tells him that Mina-Rau is under siege by Imperial Forces. He quickly directs the TIE fighter to the planet in the hopes of making sure his friends are safe.

During her daughter's wedding, Mon tries telling Leida that she still has the chance to not go through with the wedding, but she ends up giving her mother the cold shoulder, leaving her distraught. As the wedding is completed, Tay proposes a meeting with Mon and further showcases his desire to seek Sculdun's help.

Ad

Mon takes this information to Luthen, who tells her that the only way to ensure Tay doesn't go to Sculdun is by permanently removing him from the game. This adds to Mon's stress.

Back on Mina-Rau, the Imperial Army starts inspecting Bix, Brasso, and Wilmon, and they are taken under arrest as well due to them being illegals. However, Cassian saves them in time as he finally reaches the planet and uses his TIE Fighter to take out Imperial forces.

Ad

However, during the fight, Brasso ends up getting shot, which leaves him, Bix, and Wilmon grieving their old friend as they escape the planet. The episode ends with them in space and Mon Mothma dancing to escape from the reality of her situation.

What can fans expect from the next three episodes of Andor season 2?

Going into the next few episodes of Andor season 2, fans can expect to see the clock fast forward to a year later, as a new three-episode arc will be featured. In this arc, fans will be able to find out exactly what happened to Tay and how the Empire is continuing its occupation of Ghorman.

Ad

Fans can also expect to see exactly what Andor and Bix have been up to following Brasso's death and where they are now.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More