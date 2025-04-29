What time will Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

A week after its premiere, Andor season 2 is set to return with its next three episodes today. Episodes 4 to 6 of the show will be premiering on Disney+ tonight, on April 29, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Going into Andor season episodes 4 to 6, fans can certainly expect to see a lot. As the show hits its midpoint this week, fans can expect to see a new arc of the show as the story inches closer to finally tying into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Release timing for Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 in all regions explored

While Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 will premiere at 6 pm PST, the show will premiere in different regions and time zones at a different time.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 29, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6?

Fans can tune in for the upcoming episodes of season 2 exclusively on Disney+ when they premiere on April 29, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6?

A preview for Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 hasn't been released by Disney+ yet. However, the streamer does release a preview when the episodes go live on the service.

Fans can still expect to see a lot going into the next three episodes of the show. The series will jump ahead one more year as the next three episodes will launch another arc of the show. This time around, fans can expect it to be centered around Ghorman and what the Empire is doing in the region.

Recap of Andor season 2 episode 3

Following his escape from the Maya Pei brigade, Cassian makes his way to Mina-Rau after learning that his friends are under Empire threat. At the same time, Mon Mothma tries telling her daughter Leida that it's okay if she doesn't want to go forward with her marriage; however, her daughter gives her the cold shoulder, which leaves Mon quite sad.

Following this, Mon is visited by Tay, who proposes a meeting with her following her daughter's wedding and tells her that he has to leave. He also further showcases his desire to seek Sculdun's help, which leaves Mon further stressed out. Mon takes this information back to Luthen, who advises that the only way to make sure Tay doesn't go to Sculdun is by permanently taking him out. This leaves Mon further stressed out.

Cassian makes it back to Mina-Rau in time to save his friends who are being taken hostage. However, during the fight, Brasso loses his life, and Cassian is forced to leave alongside Bix and Wilmon as they grieve his loss. The episode ends with Mon Mothma dancing as she starts disassociating.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

