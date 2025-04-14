PS5 gets a price increase in multiple regions, including Europe, UK, Australia, and more

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced a price hike for the PS5 in multiple regions, including Europe, Australia, and the UK, due to rising inflation, fluctuating currency exchange rates, and other challenging economic conditions. The new pricing will roll out immediately, starting April 14, 2025.

In this article, we will analyze the PlayStation 5 price hike and explain everything in detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

The PS5 receives a price hike in a few regions

PlayStation 5 box (Image via Sony)

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the PS5's price will increase in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and a few regions in the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The price hike will apply to both the digital and disk variants of the PlayStation 5.

Here's a list of the Recommended Retail Prices (RRPs) for various regions:

Europe

In Europe, only the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has received a price hike. It will now cost €499.99, a $50 increase from its previous price.

The price of the PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive remains unchanged at €549.99.

UK

The UK has also received a similar hike for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The console will now cost €429.99, a £40 increase from its previous price.

The price of the PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive remains unchanged at €479.99.

Australia

In Australia, both the Digital and Disk Drive variants have received a price increase:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition : AUD 829.95

: AUD 829.95 PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: AUD 749.95

New Zealand

In New Zealand, both the Digital and Disk Drive variants are affected by the price hike:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition : NZD 949.95

: NZD 949.95 PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: NZD 859.95

The pricing of the console in the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions has yet to be announced.

What about the PS5 Pro?

The latest price hike only affects the base PlayStation 5. Therefore, the PS5 Pro's price remains unchanged as of writing. However, this could change in the future if there's a continuous rise in inflation, fluctuating currency exchange rates, and other economic conditions.

Will this price hike be permanent?

Pricing rarely remains permanent. When the PlayStation 5 first launched, it was often sold at inflated rates due to limited supply and high demand. Since then, the console has undergone various price changes and is likely to experience further tweaks in the future.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that this price hike will be permanent.

