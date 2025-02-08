Can you refund the PlayStation Plus subscription on PS5?

Sony's PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription service that allows PS users to enjoy a large catalog of games for a monthly/yearly payment. Despite the subscription cost, it is way cheaper than buying games at full price. While this is one of the reasons why PS Plus is so popular among the active player base, subscribers often wonder if Sony will give them a refund if they choose to cancel the service midway.

Well, Sony does offer refunds to anyone who cancels a recently purchased PlayStation Plus Subscription, provided they meet a few terms and conditions. Read on to learn more.

Does Sony allow PlayStation Plus subscription to be refunded on PS5?

As mentioned earlier, Sony does provide a refund if users cancel a recently purchased PlayStation Plus subscription. However, they have to meet certain terms and conditions.

According to the official PlayStation Store, users can get a refund upon canceling their PlayStation Plus subscription, so long as it was their first purchase and not a recurring fee.

If you are unaware, PS Plus is a monthly or yearly subscription service, so a recurring fee is involved once the initial purchase period is over. Therefore, you will get a refund as long as you cancel the first PS Plus purchase and not a recurring one.

Also, you must cancel the subscription within 14 days of the first purchase, and only then will you receive a refund. Sony also has the right to reject the refund if you downloaded and/or played any game from the PS Plus service. If you meet these conditions, a refund will be initiated by the PlayStation Store.

However, if you cancel the subscription without meeting the terms and conditions mentioned above, the service will be canceled without a refund.

Steps to get a refund for the PS Plus subscription on PS5

To get a refund, you must cancel your PS Plus subscription. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Visit the Settings page and select Users and Accounts .

page and select . Once you are on the Users and Accounts page, look for an option called Payment and Subscriptions and select that.

page, look for an option called and select that. Next, select the Subscription option and choose PlayStation Plus subscription .

option and choose . Next, look for an option called Cancel Subscription and select it.

and select it. The cancellation message will appear on the screen.

What happens after you cancel your PS Plus subscription on PS5?

If you haven't downloaded and/or played any game using the PS Plus service, a refund will be initiated, and you will lose access to all the benefits. However, if you used the subscription before its cancellation, it will be canceled without a refund. You will also retain all the benefits till the last date of your current subscription period since you were charged for it. Nonetheless, the service won't be renewed, and no charges will be levied.

