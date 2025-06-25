Black Ops 7 pre-order could be live soon

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 may go live for pre-order soon. Though unconfirmed, the possibility is high since, on June 20, 2025, the game's page was up on GameStop. The title was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 and has caused a stir ever since. There is no official release date for the game yet, although based on previous trends, it should be out between October and December 2025.

As of June 2025, this puts us around three or four months away from its release, which makes for the perfect time for pre-orders to go live.

Black Ops 7: Pre-orders may be on the verge of going online

GameStop is one of the most popular gaming retailers in the world. In late June 2025, the Black Ops 7 page appeared on the store's website, indicating that it may soon be available for pre-order.

Currently, the purchase button on the page only says 'Coming Soon.' However, the game's complete info is available, much like other platforms, such as Steam. However, most platforms began showing the game after it was unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025.

This has not been the case with GameStop. The website's Black Ops 7 page appeared more recently and has undergone minor changes, according to some observers on X. The timeline of it all makes some sense.

Call of Duty games are generally released towards the end of the year. A majority of titles, including Black Ops 2, Modern Warfare 4, and Black Ops 4, were all released in November during their respective years. Black Ops 6, on the other hand, was released in October 2024.

It only stands to reason that Black Ops 7 will be released between October and December 2025. Meanwhile, some games, such as Warzone and COD: WWII, were released in March and August, respectively. However, this will unlikely be the case for the new title.

