Is Call of Duty World War 2 cross platform?

Call of Duty World War 2 has started trending again, thanks to the recent Summer Sale as well as its introduction to the Xbox Game Pass, bringing a fresh wave of players back to this classic war-based shooter. Released in 2017, it quickly became one of the best-selling COD titles, offering a rich, cinematic experience of World War II. The game's campaign, Nazi Zombies mode, and multiplayer have all contributed to its lasting popularity.
However, many players are curious to know if it supports cross-platform. Unfortunately, Call of Duty World War 2 does not support cross-platform or cross-progression.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the game and where you can play it.
Call of Duty World War 2: Everything you need to know
For those unaware, COD WW2 is a first-person shooter that takes players into the intense battles of World War II. The campaign follows a young soldier and his squad fighting across Europe. Alongside the campaign, the game also features a fast-paced multiplayer as well as a Nazi Zombies mode with a separate storyline that is equally fun.
The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Interestingly, it was never released for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. As mentioned, the title does not support cross-platform play or cross-progression, so your progress and matchmaking will stay locked to the system you primarily use.
Currently, the game is available at a 67% discount for both PC and PlayStation. The offer ends on July 10, 2025, for PC and July 3, 2025, for PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass owners can play it at no additional cost.
That concludes our article on Call of Duty World War 2. If you enjoy authentic war-based shooters, this classic game is definitely worth trying.
