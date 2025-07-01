Does Call of Duty World War 2 have co-op?

Yes, Call of Duty World War 2 does have a co-op mode. However, the feature is only limited to the Nazi Zombies mode. The Campaign and the Multiplayer modes are, unfortunately, not co-op experiences. Sure, split-screen Multiplayer is possible, but if you're looking for a dedicated and discrete co-op experience, you have only Nazi Zombies.

Read on to learn more about the co-op Zombies mode in Call of Duty World War 2.

More about the Nazi Zombies co-op mode in Call of Duty World War 2

The Nazi Zombies co-op mode in Call of Duty World War 2 is the third primary game mode, following the Campaign and the Multiplayer. It has a distinct storyline that revolves around an international crew in pursuit of stolen artifacts. It takes the team to a German village where the chaos unfolds.

We won't dive deep into the storyline for now to avoid any potential spoilers. But let's just say things aren't as simple as they seem.

As for the team size in co-op mode, a maximum of four players are allowed. It supports local co-op as well as online. However, in the former, only two players can team up to take on the undead hordes. For the complete four-player experience, players must opt for online co-op.

The mode was built from the ground up to be a co-op experience. The zombies get stronger as you progress in the match, and getting on it solo can be a challenging experience, to say the least.

COD World War 2 is now available on Xbox Game Pass. So, if you want to dive deep into a cinematic zombies experience with your friends, you can hop into the mode right now as long as you all have an active subscription to the service.

That covers everything you need to know about the co-op modes in Call of Duty World War 2.

