Is Call of Duty: World War 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Call of Duty: World War 2 has finally been added to Xbox Game Pass, as of June 30, 2025. The announcement came earlier on June 17, 2025, when several other titles were also confirmed. While this installment isn't as popular as other CoD entries like Black Ops or Modern Warfare, it still offers a solid, historically grounded experience.

As the name suggests, the game is set during World War II, marking the first Call of Duty entry in this theme and published by Activision.

To learn more about its addition to Xbox Game Pass, read on.

Call of Duty: World War 2 is finally part of Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: World War 2, as mentioned above, is now available on Xbox Game Pass. If you have a Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, or PC Game Pass subscription, you can access and play the game.

The game features three core modes: multiplayer, campaign, and zombies, each offering a distinct experience. The gameplay delivers fast-paced, grounded combat set during the World War II era, replete with several iconic weapons from that period.

The campaign follows an engaging storyline where you play as Ronald "Red" Daniels, a young recruit experiencing combat for the first time during the D-Day invasion. The story takes you across various key battles of the European front, from the beaches of Normandy to the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, eventually reaching Germany.

The Zombies mode offers a co-op experience with a unique narrative. Your team is tasked with retrieving a stolen artifact, leading you to a dark German village where you’ll face waves of horrifying undead enemies.

Also read: Is Call of Duty World War 2 cross platform?

Is Call of Duty World War 2 worth playing?

Yes, Call of Duty: World War 2 is worth playing. While it may not have reached the same level of popularity as other titles in the series, it has its own identity rooted in the classic World War II setting. The game captures the gritty, historical atmosphere of that era, offering a tense and immersive war experience.

Now that it's available on Xbox Game Pass, it’s a great opportunity to try it at no additional cost if you're already a subscriber.

However, if you want to own the game permanently, you can purchase it at a 67% discount as part of the Summer Sale for PlayStation and PC users.

