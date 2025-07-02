Call of Duty maintenance today (July 2, 2025): Affected games, downtime, and when will the servers be back online

A major Call of Duty maintenance update will be underway on July 2, 2025. The server downtime is essential because it affects not only Black Ops 6 and Warzone but also 10 other COD titles released in the past. So, players will be unable to play any of these titles during this downtime. Activision may be testing some new features or updating overall server health, resulting in this change.

Read on to learn more about the Call of Duty maintenance break on July 2, 2025, and everything to expect from it.

Call of Duty maintenance: Server downtime, all affected COD games, and more

The official COD Updates X announced on July 2, 2025, that a server maintenance was upon us. This maintenance will take place on the same day between these hours in different regions:

US (PT) : July 2nd, 3:00 am – 7:00 am

: July 2nd, 3:00 am – 7:00 am East Coast US (ET): July 2nd, 6:00 am – 10:00 am

July 2nd, 6:00 am – 10:00 am United Kingdom (BST): July 2nd, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

July 2nd, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Central Europe (CEST): July 2nd, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 2nd, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Japan (JST): July 2nd, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

July 2nd, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm India (IST): July 2nd, 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm

As you can tell, the Call of Duty maintenance break will lead the servers to go offline for approximately four hours. During this time, Activision may implement significant changes that might affect past as well as future COD titles, such as the upcoming Black Ops 7.

Since a series of old COD titles will be affected by this server downtime, players will face issues if they try logging into their games. Here are all the Call of Duty games affected by the July 2, 2025 maintenance break:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: World War II

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As for when can fans expect the servers to come back online, it should approximately happen after the Call of Duty maintenance break time is over. That is, four to six hours after the designated server downtime.

The downtime for servers across the world may slightly vary from one another. Keep trying to log back in once the maintenance is complete.

