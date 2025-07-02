Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded countdown is here, with the update slated to go live on July 2 at 9 AM PT. This mid-season update for Call of Duty brings a plethora of content to both games. You can pre-load the update now on your respective platforms. From the return of Ranked Resurgence to a cel-shaded Rebirth Island, there’s plenty to explore in Warzone. Additionally, Black Ops 6 introduces new Limited Time Modes (LTMs) for Zombies mode and brand-new maps for multiplayer.

Ad

If you want to learn the exact time the update goes live in your region, read below.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded countdown

As mentioned earlier, Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update will go live at 9 AM PT today. Here is the countdown timer for the said update:

Ad

Trending

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded start time for all regions

If you are in some other region than USA, we've got you covered. Here is the exact time and date when the update will go live:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) July 2, 2025, at 9:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) July 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) July 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) July 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 2, 2025, at 6:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) July 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) July 2, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) July 3, 2025, at 12:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) July 3, 2025, at 1:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 3, 2025, at 2:00 AM

Ad

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded content summary

Here is a summary of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded content revealed in the call of Duty blog:

Multiplayer

Two New Maps: Attend the grand opening of the Rolling Hills distillery in Fringe, a reimagined version of the map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Slip into the shadows of the new Eclipse Strike map, an Avalon nightclub featuring pulsing dance music and neon-lit tables where nefarious deals are made.

Attend the grand opening of the Rolling Hills distillery in Fringe, a reimagined version of the map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Slip into the shadows of the new Eclipse Strike map, an Avalon nightclub featuring pulsing dance music and neon-lit tables where nefarious deals are made. Cel-Shaded Map Playlists: Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind across the 6v6 respawn game modes in CODtoons Moshpit. Then gatecrash your way into Party Ops, featuring all maps, except for Stakeout, for a different kind of game.

Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind across the 6v6 respawn game modes in CODtoons Moshpit. Then gatecrash your way into Party Ops, featuring all maps, except for Stakeout, for a different kind of game. Party Ops LTM: Flex your cool in this limited time Free for All party mode! Compete across a variety of minigames testing your ability to adapt to the changing rules, from a game of tag with the Bo Staff to a dance off and a tactical twist on musical chairs.

Ad

Zombies

Cel-Shaded Liberty Falls, Abomination Challenge LTM: Tackle a battle-hardened Elite enemy in a vicious fight across a special Cel-Shaded version of Liberty Falls.

Tackle a battle-hardened Elite enemy in a vicious fight across a special Cel-Shaded version of Liberty Falls. Starting Room LTM: Hold firm as you fight against wave after wave of the undead in a cel-shaded Starting Room zone across all maps!

Hold firm as you fight against wave after wave of the undead in a cel-shaded Starting Room zone across all maps! Introducing Leaderboard Events: Become the King of the Dead in a new way to battle to the top in Zombies!

Warzone

New Gameplay Features: Call in a Care Package for extra support with the possibility to earn two new gameplay items, the Hand Cannon and Door Barricade. Plus, amp up your scavenging abilities with the Loot Master Perk and take on the Search & Destroy Contract.

Call in a Care Package for extra support with the possibility to earn two new gameplay items, the Hand Cannon and Door Barricade. Plus, amp up your scavenging abilities with the Loot Master Perk and take on the Search & Destroy Contract. Cel-Shaded Rebirth Island: Arriving later in the mid-season, Rebirth Island gets the cel-shaded treatment. Battle across POIs like Harbor, Prison Block, and Living Quarters designed in a cool, animated style.

Arriving later in the mid-season, Rebirth Island gets the cel-shaded treatment. Battle across POIs like Harbor, Prison Block, and Living Quarters designed in a cool, animated style. New Modes, Resurgence Ranked Play: Warm up in Resurgence Casual and get amped in Havoc Royale. Plus, Resurgence returns to Ranked Play! Compete on Rebirth Island in Trios using the competitive ruleset and rise through the ranks.

Warm up in Resurgence Casual and get amped in Havoc Royale. Plus, Resurgence returns to Ranked Play! Compete on Rebirth Island in Trios using the competitive ruleset and rise through the ranks. New Modes, Resurgence Ranked Play, and BR Solos Update: World Series of Warzone™ 2025 is here! Get info on expansion regions and broadcast qualifiers as Trios compete for their share of the $1M prize pool. Plus, an update regarding BR Solos.

Ad

That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update. Check out our other news and guides related to Call of Duty:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More