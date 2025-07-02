Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Beavis and Butt-Head event, cel-shaded Rebirth Island, and more

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for Call of Duty battle royale has brought a plethora of conent to the game. From Beavis and Butt-Head event to a completely cel-shaded Rebirth Isalnd, there is a lot to explore. Furthermore, the devs have brought back the Ranked Resurgence after a long wait.
If you want to learn about the entire Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes, read below.
Warzone Season 4 Relaoded patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update:
EVENTS
Beavis & Butt‑Head
- The two biggest idiots in animation are getting off the couch and joining the fight.
- Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone while the event is live to earn free rewards like the new Olympia Special and Pickaxe Melee weapon.
MAPS
Adjusted
» Verdansk «
- Train
- The train is rolling into this half‑season with a few familiar upgrades. All aboard!
- Added a Buy Station to the train
- Added a UAV Tower to the train
- The UAV Tower is disabled in Battle Royale Ranked.
MODES
New
Havoc Royale Limited-Time Mode
- Havoc Royale brings chaos to Verdansk as Operators drop into specific zones - Downtown, Airport, or Train Station - with their Loadout already equipped. Inspired by the Havoc modes from Modern Warfare® II and III, this Call of Duty: Warzone-exclusive variant mixes unpredictable modifiers with high-stakes survival. Adapt fast, outlast the competition, and be the last squad standing.
- Below is a breakdown of some of the details players can expect to see in this new mode:
» Overview «
- Number of Players: 44 Players (Quads)
- Match Duration: 15-minute matches
» Buy Stations «
Buy Stations now offer a unique set of items tailored for the Havoc experience:
- Squad Buyback
- Armor Plate
- Gas Mask
- Door Barricade
- Munitions Box
- Redeploy Drone
- Hand Cannon
- UAV
» Modifiers «
- Throughout the six gas collapses, a single modifier will be active at a time.
- These modifiers randomly rotate, dramatically changing the rules of engagement.
- Two special Finale Modifiers can occur toward the end of a match.
Standard Modifiers
- Charge Jump
- Perform superhuman leaps. Holding the jump button increases height, and your movement velocity affects horizontal distance.
- Cranked
- Outlines of enemies flash red periodically. Operators gain a proximity HUD, Tracker footsteps, faster reloads and plating, and a visible countdown timer. When the timer hits zero? You explode. Open caches to extend time; eliminations fully reset it.
- Crouch Potato
- Crouching transforms Operators into a sack of potatoes. Movement and jumping remain possible. While crouched, Operators regenerate health and armor unless damaged.
- Eye See You
- Everyone has an always-on Advanced UAV... and googly eyes.
- Melon Heads
- Operators sport oversized watermelon heads. Headshots cause explosive damage. Body damage is reduced; head damage is multiplied.
- Make It Rain
- Ammo and cash are abundant. Bullets are removed from your reserves, not your magazine - essentially infinite fire. Fire Sale is also active.
- Unregulated Airspace
- Airspace restrictions are lifted. More Killstreaks can be used simultaneously and are more frequently found as ground loot.
Finale Modifiers
- Showdown
- All players receive identical Loadouts. All nearby weapons are removed from the environment.
- Rising Gas
- Gas begins to rise vertically, forcing players to climb to safety. Gas Masks and Personal Redeploy Drones appear more frequently during this phase.
Resurgence Casual New Mode
Number of Players:
- 12 Players
- 32 Bots
The Casual experience comes to Resurgence in the mid-season, mixing humans and bots in a fight to the finish. The main Resurgence ruleset applies, so do what it takes to stay alive and keep your squad redeploying. Drop in to warm up, teach a new player about the game, or just for a more relaxed Resurgence experience.
- As with Battle Royale Casual or Call of Duty: Warzone Bootcamp, game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count towards or against your stats.
- This mode also doesn’t count towards your eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.
Returning
Ranked Play: Resurgence Competitive Mode
See details under the Ranked Play section.
PLAYLIST
- For information about upcoming Playlists, please check out the dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone Trello Board.
RANKED PLAY
Returning
Ranked Play: Resurgence Competitive Mode
- Ranked Resurgence is back in Warzone, bringing the intensity of Resurgence with the structure and integrity of competitive play. In addition to an overhaul of kill SR, Placement SR, and bonuses for division deltas, this iteration introduces a major update to the Skill Rating system in Resurgence Ranked, shifting progression from individual performance to team-based SR. Our hope with this change is that players can focus more on making sure that their squad is successful, and to promote direct teamwork in successful combat encounters. Eliminating the worries over last-hits or securing kills for SR should focus the gameplay in the same direction that our changes to SR rewards and Placement SR are trending: winning a match and defeating your opponents is paramount in ranked.
» Overview «
- Squad Size:
- Trios
- Player Count:
- 45
- Map:
- Rebirth Island
» How SR Is Earned «
- Team-Based SR
- Players now earn SR collectively for all team kills and assists, rather than individually.
- Updated SR Systems
- Kill SR
- Placement SR
- Division Delta bonuses
- Kill SR Cap
- Adjusted per round to align with the new team-focused system.
» Additional Mode Details «
Death Penalties Removed
- We’ve removed death penalties from Ranked Resurgence.
- While these penalties were originally intended to increase the value of each life, they often shifted the player mindset from “playing to win” to “playing not to die.”
- Though encouraging survival is valuable, we found this approach ultimately reduced the fun and competitiveness of matches.
- We’re choosing to forgo death penalties this season and will closely monitor how this change affects both gameplay dynamics and SR progression moving forward.
Restrictions:
- Shared with Battle Royale Ranked
Buy Stations:
- Ranked-regulated inventory
Public Events:
- Circle 3: Fire Sale
- Circle 4: Restock
- All other public events are disabled
» Rewards & Progression «
Shared Rewards:
- Ranked rewards are unified across BR and Resurgence modes.
Mode-Specific Progress Tracking:
- Seasonal Elimination Challenges and Division Rank progress are tracked separately for Resurgence.
Elimination Milestone Rewards:
- 25 Eliminations: Sticker
- 250 Eliminations: Camo
- 1000 Eliminations: Weapon Blueprint
Restrictions
The following items are now restricted in Ranked Play:
- Contracts
- Search & Destroy
- Tactical Equipment
- Experimental Gas Grenades
- Neurogas Mines
- Shock Charges
- Lethal Equipment
- Impact Grenades
These changes are part of our ongoing effort to maintain competitive integrity and ensure a fair, balanced Ranked Play experience.
LOOT & ECONOMY
Adjustments
» All Modes «
- New Weapons Added to Ground Loot
- Season 4 weapons are now available as ground loot across all core modes.
» Battle Royale «
- Care Package Killstreak
- Rare loot in Battle Royal.
- Care Package contents have been updated to include a chance at the following rare items:
- Specialist
- Hand Cannon
- Bunker Buster
- Armor Satchel
- Self-Revive
- Door Barricade
- Ammunition Box
- Armor Box
» Resurgence, Plunder «
- Updated Lootable Perks
- Shrouded
- Irradiated
- Loot Master
- Cold‑Blooded
- Reactive Armor
- Birdseye
CONTRACTS
Adjustments
» Battle Royale «
- Most Wanted Spawns
- Most Wanted contracts will now only begin appearing after the first circle has ended.
- Contract Reveal Timings
- Final circle in which various contracts will spawn: no more contracts spawn once the 4th circle ends.
- Bomb Plant ➝ Circle 3
- Supply Run ➝ Circle 3
- Most Wanted ➝ Circle 4
- Bounty ➝ Circle 4
- Big Game Bounty ➝ Circle 4
» Battle Royale, Resurgence «
- Most Wanted
- Most Wanted contracts will now only begin appearing after the first circle has ended.
- Doubled the monetary payout for killing a Most Wanted target.
- Adjustments address early, low-conflict completions and scarcity later in BR matches.
PERKS
New
» Resurgence, Plunder «
- Loot Master
- Spawns additional items from supply caches and gives a higher chance to find Tacticals and Lethals, cash, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and other high-tier gear.
- Available in Resurgence and Plunder via ground loot.
Adjustments
- Reactive Armor
- Now regenerates up to full armor over ~35 seconds.
- Tracker
- Reduced total marked targets from 5 to 1.
- Close range duration decreased from 3.75 seconds to 1 second.
- Mid range duration decreased from 5 seconds to 1 second.
- Long range duration decreased from 7.5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- The perk was rebalanced to focus on your current target, aligning better with its intended role.
- Grenadier
- Equipment is now deployed faster.
- Health regeneration delay from explosives reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Bomb Squad
- Damage reduction now applies to self-inflicted explosive damage.
- Explosive damage reduction increased from 30% to 45%.
- Restock
- Equipment regeneration time increased from 50 seconds to 60 seconds.
- Scavenger
- The amount of cash dropped decreased from $1500 to $1000.
- Reflexes
- The explosive delay time increased from 1.5 seconds to 1.6 seconds.
- This change gives players just enough time to react in moments like reaching the top of an ascender.
WEAPONS
New Weapons
- Olympia Special
- Double-barrel shotgun. Very high damage and respectable range but requires frequent reloading.
- Beavis & Butt-Head Event Reward
- Pickaxe Melee
- Prepare to strike gold with the deadly Pickaxe, a short-ranged Melee weapon that’s worth more than its weight in lethality.
- Pick your target apart using a variety of swipes, slashes, and overhead attacks.
- Beavis & Butt-Head Event Reward
New Attachments
- SVD Full Auto Mod
- Converts the SVD into a full-auto weapon with a high rate of fire, improved handling and spread.
- Stronger vertical recoil and a rebalanced damage profile compliments the new fire type while still delivering impressive firepower.
- Blocks Stock, Underbarrel, Barrel, and Magazine Attachments.
- SVD Sniper Rifle, Beavis & Butt-Head Event Reward
- TR2 CQB Auto Conversion
- Converts the TR2 into a fully automatic weapon with a fast fire rate that gradually slows down with sustained fire.
- Improves handling at the cost of damage range.
- Equips a new default Barrel and Magazine and unlocks an exclusive extended Magazine.
- Blocks Barrel Attachments.
- TR2 Marksman Rifle, CODtoons Event Reward
Gulag Loadouts
- Gulag Pistol Rounds
- Pistols used in the Gulag will now come equipped with the following attachments:
- Kepler Microflex (Optic)
- Compensator (Muzzle)
- Extended Magazine
Default Loadouts
- Preset Loadout Adjustments
- Enforcer
- Weapon: FFAR 1 replaces Krig-C
- Perk: Bomb Squad replaces Tracker
- Strategist
- Weapon: PU-21 replaces XMG
- Recon
- Perk: Reactive Armor replaces Tracker
- Infiltrator
- Weapon: LC10 replaces KSV
- Perk: Sprinter replaces Cold-Blooded
- Overwatch
- Perk: Quick Fix replaces Cold-Blooded
UI/UX
Adjustments
- Helicopter Icons Quality of Life
- Enemy helicopters will now display an icon even when flying at extreme altitudes directly above the player.
- Previously, these icons would disappear if the helicopter was too high, despite being overhead.
- Advanced Splash Settings Quality of Life
- Added new accessibility options for in-game Splash Notifications, allowing players to customize their experience based on personal preference or need.
- Players can now adjust:
- Position: Center or Right
- Visibility: On or Off
- These settings can be found under:
- Settings > Interface > Gameplay HUD > Edit Splash Notifications
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where MW2 and MW3 weapon attachments were missing pros and cons in their descriptions after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue where the Stryer Burst Mod attachment did not update the weapon HUD text to reflect the attachment name after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue where the Backcell daily challenge for 5 "ADS Kills" was incorrectly tracking hipfire kills after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue where the Gun Slinger Calling Card challenge was awarding progress for shotgun kills after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue where XM4 Military Camo rewards were not granting XP consistent with other weapon camos after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain Underbarrel Attachments to show as incompatible when equipping the G-Grip Underbarrel.
- Fixed an issue where the Olympia’s Gold Tiger camo would not unlock or appear selectable after meeting the required conditions after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue where loadout weapons could spawn after a player was bought back.
- Fixed an issue where the Basic Training challenge could progress multiple times in a single match; it now only progresses once as intended after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue resulting in the HUD not displaying after a player rejoined.
- Fixed an issue causing slug rounds to use an incorrect ammunition type after Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update.
- Fixed an issue causing misalignment while in ADS with the Essex Model 07.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players missing their weapon upon redeploy after a Jailbreak.
That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.
