TR2 loadout replaces DM10 as the main meta in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The DM10 was an absolute meta weapon in Warzone, but following a recent nerf, it has been surpassed in terms of effectiveness by the TR2. The latter, a Marksman Rifle, has emerged as a new top choice in Warzone due to its easier recoil control and higher firing rate compared to the DM10.

The DM10 gained significant power with the Season 4 Reloaded update, leading many players to call for a nerf. In response to community feedback, the developers issued a small patch on July 8, 2025, which reduced the weapon’s bullet velocity, ADS speed, and damage multipliers for the arm, lower torso, and leg. This made the DM10 more balanced, but it also reduced its overall effectiveness, making the TR2 a more viable option.

This article will cover the best TR2 loadout to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded as one of the top meta options.

Best TR2 loadout to use in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The TR2, as mentioned above, has emerged as the top semi-automatic long-range weapon choice in Warzone. While it excels in performance, it can be difficult for beginners and casual players to handle. Professionals and veteran players with high-level experience can control the gun well and maximize its potential, but for regular or casual users, there are more accessible alternatives that may perform better in typical lobbies.

The TR2's stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

As a result, weapons like the DM10 and TR2 have mostly gained popularity in high-division lobbies and competitive tournaments like WSOW.

Nevertheless, if you're someone determined and dedicated to mastering weapons in the training ground, this Marksman Rifle can give you a significant edge in long-range engagements with the following loadout:

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Optic: Willis 3x

The Ported Compensator significantly reduces vertical recoil and improves gun kick control, making the weapon more stable and easier to use at longer ranges.

The Gain-Twist Barrel boosts bullet velocity, further making your long-range fights easier.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil and slightly improves gun kick. It pairs well with the Ported Compensator muzzle attachment, as both work together to improve overall accuracy and control.

The Extended Mag II increases the gun's magazine size to 40 rounds. While this impacts mobility, the extra 20 bullets are important for long-range engagements.

Lastly, the Willis 3x optic not only aids in reducing gun kick but also provides the ideal magnification for long-range combat, helping you stay effective in distant gunfights.

