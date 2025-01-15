"I'd pass" - CoD player chooses MW2019 movement over Omnimovement in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 introduced Omnimovement to the franchise, making itself stand out from other entries. Omnimovement allows players to sprint, slide, dive, and perform other maneuvers in all directions, providing greater freedom of movement and creating room for more creativity. Having said that, the movement mechanics in Modern Warfare (2019) are also popular for their simplicity.

Recently, CoD player @TheeGodric reacted to a post by @devofps, who said they appreciated some features of the MW2019 movement system more than Omnimovement in Black Ops 6:

"Don't get me wrong, I like omnimovement... but if you told me I had to give up Bhop, crouch spam, quick dropshot, prone jump, and zero delay slide cancel for it, I'd pass."

User @CheapDate0 argued that Drop Shotting, a technique where players shoot and drop to prone at the same time, significantly differs between Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare:

"Dude drop shotting alone is like night and day"

@SpaceCider1 praised MW2019 for nailing the movement mechanics. They also noted that many consider it the worst COD title despite its strengths:

"F****ng this. mw2019 got movement right and yet people say it’s still one of the worst cods."

Some players agreed with @TheeGodric's opinion, while others, like @WhackerCommie, found the movement mechanics mentioned in their X post quite annoying:

"literally all those movement mecahnics are annoying as f**k and i hate people that use them (besides prone shot because it has its disadvantage to where they shoot your head)"

@TheNotoriousCRR disagreed with the original poster's take, though they did not specify what they found problematic.

What is Omnimovement like in Black Ops 6?

Omnimovement allows players to use nearly all movement mechanics freely in any direction. This mechanic, reminiscent of the Max Payne games where players can dive or lunge sideways, had not been fully present in Call of Duty games until Black Ops 6.

While it may feel new to some veterans, BO6 Omnimovement offers unique opportunities, like rotating freely while prone. However, it may take some practice to master.

