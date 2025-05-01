All new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty has brought three new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded. Two of these are brand new maps, and the other is simply a variant of Nuketown. Nevertheless, all these maps offer unique gameplay opportunities and are certain to keep fans engaged for hours on end. Sure, the list this time isn't big compared to Season 3, but there is variety, and it should appeal to most players in the game.
With that out of the way, let us now take a look at all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.
What are all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded?
Here are all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded:
- Haven
- Signal
- Blazetown
Given below is a brief overview of all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded:
Haven
Haven is a Core map featuring 6v6 game modes. As for the size of the map, it is medium, which allows a variety of weapons to shine. The map is based on a KGB Safehouse. It maintains a good balance of fighting opportunities across the indoor and outdoor spaces, which allows all kinds of weapons to be viable. The SMG and Shotgun classes will shine in the indoor spaces. On the other hand, the Marksman and Sniper Rifles will dominate the fights in the exterior spaces.
Needless to say, the Assault Rifles on this map will suffice in any situation, thanks to the map's unique layout and size.
Signal
Signal is a Strike map featuring both 6v6 and 2v2 game modes. As you would expect, it is indeed smaller in scale, much smaller than Haven. The map is based on the Numbers Station from 1968. Unfortunately, it didn't age gracefully, and the walls have let the water in, flooding the entire station. This tiny map is dark, and it will provide you with ample close-range gunfight opportunities.
This is where your Melee weapons, Shotguns, and SMGs will reign supreme over other weapon classes. Hence, make sure to include them in your loadouts before diving in.
And yes, to be the one to stand out on this small map, you must take advantage of aquatic combat.
Blazetown
Last on the list is Blazetown, a variant of Nuketown, reskinned for the game's 420 celebrations. It is the same Nuketown map that you have grown accustomed to by now, but just with different color filters and asset designs. The map's layout and its structures are the same as the original.
That covers everything that you need to know about all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.
