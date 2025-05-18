"Nothing else hits the same" COD fans are devastated after Warzone Mobile shocking news

On May 15, 2025, Activision officially announced that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will no longer receive any updates, just a year after launch. The news quickly became a major topic of discussion across the COD community, with many fans expressing sadness, frustration, and disappointment over the game's end. On the official Warzone Mobile Subreddit, a post by u/iammvu stood out, as they shared their thoughts in a post titled:

Ad

“Nothing else hits the same”

Ad

Trending

They mentioned trying out COD Mobile and even Delta Force Mobile, but neither gave the same feeling as Warzone. They used to play daily and said they would continue playing until the game completely stopped working.

Other fans in the thread shared the same feeling. u/Cultural_Tree_8088 blamed the integration of Black Ops 6 that ruined the game and resulted in its failure. u/ConsiderationNo1619 mentioned that the game hadn't received any real new content like game modes. They missed classic features like Plunder, Shipment, and Shoot House.

Ad

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/WarzoneMobile)

u/Session_Think said that COD Mobile didn’t feel like a proper replacement for Warzone Mobile at all. Meanwhile, u/LeaderBriefs-com shared that they chose to delete the game early to avoid seeing it slowly die. u/Spare-Director8988, a top 1% commenter on Reddit, simply mentioned that they feel sorry and know how it feels to see Warzone going away.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/WarzoneMobile)

Will Warzone Mobile players get compensation for switching to COD Mobile?

Yes, players will receive special rewards for switching to Call of Duty Mobile. This was mentioned in the official statement posted by the developers on X, the same post that confirmed the game will no longer receive updates. From May 15, 2025, to August 15, 2025, players who log in to COD Mobile using the same Activision account will get the following rewards:

Ad

Double COD Points based on their current Warzone Mobile balance.

Other bonus items will appear in the Call of Duty Mobile inbox.

To claim the rewards, players must make sure that both their game accounts are linked to the same Activision ID and that neither is logged in as a guest. Reward delivery may take up to 30 days.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.