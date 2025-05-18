"Nothing else hits the same" COD fans are devastated after Warzone Mobile shocking news

On May 15, 2025, Activision officially announced that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will no longer receive any updates, just a year after launch. The news quickly became a major topic of discussion across the COD community, with many fans expressing sadness, frustration, and disappointment over the game's end. On the official Warzone Mobile Subreddit, a post by u/iammvu stood out, as they shared their thoughts in a post titled:
“Nothing else hits the same”
They mentioned trying out COD Mobile and even Delta Force Mobile, but neither gave the same feeling as Warzone. They used to play daily and said they would continue playing until the game completely stopped working.
Other fans in the thread shared the same feeling. u/Cultural_Tree_8088 blamed the integration of Black Ops 6 that ruined the game and resulted in its failure. u/ConsiderationNo1619 mentioned that the game hadn't received any real new content like game modes. They missed classic features like Plunder, Shipment, and Shoot House.
u/Session_Think said that COD Mobile didn’t feel like a proper replacement for Warzone Mobile at all. Meanwhile, u/LeaderBriefs-com shared that they chose to delete the game early to avoid seeing it slowly die. u/Spare-Director8988, a top 1% commenter on Reddit, simply mentioned that they feel sorry and know how it feels to see Warzone going away.
Will Warzone Mobile players get compensation for switching to COD Mobile?
Yes, players will receive special rewards for switching to Call of Duty Mobile. This was mentioned in the official statement posted by the developers on X, the same post that confirmed the game will no longer receive updates. From May 15, 2025, to August 15, 2025, players who log in to COD Mobile using the same Activision account will get the following rewards:
- Double COD Points based on their current Warzone Mobile balance.
- Other bonus items will appear in the Call of Duty Mobile inbox.
To claim the rewards, players must make sure that both their game accounts are linked to the same Activision ID and that neither is logged in as a guest. Reward delivery may take up to 30 days.
